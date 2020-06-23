Editor's Summary
- An ultrathin-and-light notebook that strives to pack as much power and performance as possible into an ultraportable chassis
- Features the next gen Intel® Core™ processors with powerful integrated graphics based on Intel's new Xe architecture and optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPUs[1]
- A touchscreen covered with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[2] is surrounded by four ultra-narrow bezels to offer an immersive 90% screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial solution on other exposed surfaces[3]
- An all-day battery that can be fast-charged for when work cannot wait, yielding four hours of use from a 30-minute charge
TAIPEI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced its new Swift 5 notebook that offers a new take on productivity, powerful yet light enough to be carried around throughout the day. The ultraportable device is a beacon of both design and performance, sporting a professional aesthetic that is backed up by impressive functionality. This year's model features ultra-narrow bezels that allow for a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a touchscreen with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass and new colors, such as mist green.
"The new Swift 5 pushes the envelope on what thin-and-light notebooks can be," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "A productivity powerhouse housed in a sleek and ultraportable chassis, the Swift 5 is an excellent option for professionals who are always on the move and seeking a device capable of keeping up with them."
Less Than 1 kg[1]: Do More With Less
The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) is an ultrathin-and-light notebook that sits at the intersection of style, power and portability. Its 14.95 mm (0.59 in) chassis is made from high-grade magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum, allowing it to pack the next gen Intel® Core™ processors with powerful integrated graphics based on Intel's new Xe architecture and optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPUs while staying under 1 kg[1] (2.2 lbs). This power makes it possible to seamlessly run multiple applications at once, and 1 TB of high-speed PCle SSD storage on top of up to 16 GB LPDDRAX ensures that they load quickly. Furthermore, those in the office or on a conference call will appreciate the ability to control how much sound the device makes by alternating between three cooling modes: silent, normal or performance.
Svelte Aesthetics and a Stunning Screen
The Swift 5 has an elegant design that comes in two color palates: mist green or safari gold, both with gold accents. The notebook's all-metal chassis is defined by confidently sharp angles and a minimalist profile that makes it an excellent option for image-conscious professionals. That being said, the Swift 5's design is not all about looks. This year's model includes a specially designed hinge that slightly elevates the device while the screen is opened, allowing for a more ergonomic typing experience, better thermal performance and, most notably, makes the device's beautiful screen more prominent.
Opening the notebook reveals a generously large trackpad and a 14-inch FHD IPS[4] touchscreen display, both of which support multi-finger gestures to offer an incredibly intuitive experience. The screen features 300 nits brightness[1], covers 72% of the NTSC gamut and is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides that allow for up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio, creating a vivid and immersive viewing experience that makes the Swift 5 perfect for enjoying movies and relaxing after work.
Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass
The Swift 5's touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[2], which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms on the touch display.
Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial solution[5] on the touchpad, keyboard and all covers of the device.
Full Connectivity and All-Day Battery Life
The Swift 5 features a large 56 Wh[1] battery that lasts all day and can be fast-charged in a pinch, granting 4 hours of use[6] off just a 30-minute charge-time. A host of connectivity options such as USB Type-C, Thunderbolt™ and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, in addition to dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+) and Bluetooth 5.0, make it an excellent choice for professionals and users who need to work on the go. For convenience and security, the Swift 5 is also equipped with an embedded fingerprint reader for Windows Hello. It also supports Wake on Voice, enabling users to activate and query Windows 10 even when the screen is off.
Pricing and Availability
The Acer Swift 5 will be available in North America in October starting at USD 999.99; in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,099; and in China in October, starting at RMB 6,999.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.
