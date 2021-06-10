KITCHENER, Ontario, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acerta Analytics today announced the appointment of Alan Tan as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Tan will oversee the company's overall product vision and strategy, leading Acerta's engineering and machine learning units.
Tan brings more than 30 years of software, systems, and product development expertise to Acerta, including hardware and software engineering, product management, and innovation. Prior to joining Acerta, he was SVP of Engineering at Intelex Technologies ULC, where he led market-leading environmental health safety and quality (ESHQ) product development, software architecture and PaaS and SaaS cloud operations. At SAP, he was head of Intelligent Technology (including machine learning, IoT, and blockchain), Innovation Services and Solutions for North America.
"I'm very pleased to have Alan join our leadership team as CTO," said Acerta CEO, Greta Cutulenco. "His knowledge of advanced enterprise software and his experience managing diverse groups of technical experts will help Acerta continue to expand and support our clients with advanced analytics that evolve product quality and operational efficiency."
"I've always been enthusiastic about applying sophisticated scientific achievements to manufacturing, where we're actually making things," Tan said. "This is the perfect opportunity for me to take my experience in software engineering and data science to help build a successful business that introduces machine learning and AI to the automotive industry."
Acerta helps engineers harness manufacturing data and amplify their domain expertise with LinePulse, a cloud-based industrial analytics platform. LinePulse combines traditional monitoring and process control tools with data science and machine learning for next-level product quality and operational efficiency.
"Most manufacturing equipment talks," Tan commented, "but it's in the language of 1s and 0s. Acerta is here to help translate those 1s and 0s into insights that human engineers can understand."
By offloading the data engineering and data science workload, LinePulse enables manufacturing engineers to spend less time looking for the causes of problems and more time solving them. With a complete, holistic view of manufacturing operations, engineers can use LinePulse to spot emerging problems, anticipate and respond to potential issues, and check machine learning outputs against traditional quality control methods.
About Acerta
Acerta Analytics is empowering automotive data to unlock its value and transform product quality. Our platforms detect the earliest indicators of future product failures, enabling automotive OEMs and Tier 1s to optimize vehicle and part quality, safety and reliability. We give engineers the tools to amplify their domain knowledge with data science and machine learning via cloud-based analytics. Built exclusively for the auto industry on a single database architecture, our software scales seamlessly to maximize efficiency, minimize operational expenses, and ensure customer loyalty throughout the entire product life cycle, from the assembly line to the finish line.
