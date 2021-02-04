KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acerta Analytics is proud to announce the latest release of its industrial machine learning platform: LinePulse 2.0. Users can now benefit from an expanded range of data analysis and visualization options, including Intelligent Component Selection for AI-driven recommendations during assembly, Smart Line Analytics for enhanced data visibility, and Automatic Retraining for continuous model improvement.
The insights gained through LinePulse enable business to increase efficiency, productivity, and profitability on the production line. LinePulse enables automakers to troubleshoot and root cause production line issues quickly, reducing line stoppages and increasing throughput. By amplifying domain knowledge with machine learning, engineers using LinePulse can quickly identify the earliest indicators of future product failures to save time and reduce the cost of quality.
"Our customers are demanding more advanced solutions to maximise efficiency on the production line," said Thomas Bloor, VP of Sales and Marketing at Acerta. "With Linepulse 2.0's additional data visualization and advanced technology, Acerta's customers can now identify problems on the production line faster and more accurately. Engineers view data through a single, unified interface with insights from our AI modelling so that they can implement necessary changes in minutes, rather than spending hours on manual data collection."
Acerta Analytics is empowering automotive data to unlock its value and transform product quality. Built exclusively for the auto industry on a single database architecture, our software scales seamlessly to maximize efficiency, minimize operational expenses, and ensure customer loyalty throughout the entire product life cycle, from the assembly line to the finish line.
