KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LinePulse 3.0 bridges the gap between continuous IIoT data collection in production and the data preparation required for machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI), allowing modern ML/AI algorithms to keep a constant pulse on the overall health of a manufacturing line.
Through advanced analytics, LinePulse provides actionable insights into complex product data -- particularly relationships and patterns -- to maximize the value of a manufacturer's investment in digitizing their production processes.
"Acerta develops human-friendly ML and AI for precision manufacturing," said Alan Tan, Chief Technology Officer at Acerta Analytics. "Explainable AI has gained steam over the past several years but Acerta is pushing the industry even further towards Actionable AI. Predictions that are only explainable by data scientists are necessary but not sufficient for manufacturers. LinePulse 3.0 provides fast, intuitive, and actionable insights to staff on a production line. Automakers and tier-1 suppliers use LinePulse to build better parts, more efficiently."
LinePulse users do not need a data science or machine learning background to derive value from the product because its unattended AI runs in the background to provide these "actionable" insights. LinePulse identifies problems like signal drift on the line and displays anomalies and root causes of failures in intuitive dashboards. Line operators and engineers can see a list of parts that ran in the past hour, their build history charts, and the solution directs their attention to stations or devices that can make the most impact to immediate product outcome. Configurable alerts through email or Microsoft Teams can also notify individuals or groups about high-impact predictions.
To celebrate the company's 5th anniversary in February, Acerta is offering a free trial of LinePulse 3.0 so new customers can test drive the solution using their own manufacturing data. During the trial, users will experience how easy it is to ingest data, configure a line, explore automatically-generated capability metrics, see anomalies on monitored sensors and measurements, and validate how LinePulse notifies them of potential problems, all in real time.
