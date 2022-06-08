The Atlanta National Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG) announced the 2022 Georgia Fast 40, recognizing the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia.
ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimiour, a VDart Group Company, the fastest growing, Technology Consulting, Digital Transformation, IoT, Application Development, and IT services provider, is pleased to announce it has been named one of the 40 FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES IN GEORGIA.
In the ever-evolving landscape of businesses, companies need to etch their position among their competitors. And for Dimiour to be named as one of the fastest-growing companies among other leading companies is a recognition that speaks for itself. With seamless and effective support to customers and clients, Dimiour is able to overcome obstacles and cement its position in the list of the 40 Fastest-Growing companies in Atlanta.
"Our sheer passion for growth has benefitted Dimiour and the Atlanta region in a multitude of ways. Creating new job opportunities and revenue streams for businesses and individuals, especially during these past few years. As a company we are devoted to creating better outcomes in our areas of expertise, building a better tomorrow for everyone" said Sidd Ahmed, CEO of Dimiour.
"Every year, the Georgia Fast 40 displays the strength and significance of the middle-market sector in Georgia," said Melanie Brandt, ACG's Atlanta and South Region President & CEO. "The sheer variety of the industries represented, which includes Healthcare, Financial Technology (FinTech), Manufacturing, Construction, and Fantasy Sports among many others, also demonstrates the breadth of investments and executive talent in the South."
Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by the national accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. An ACG Committee of volunteers conducted in-person interviews with all qualified applicants. The companies on the list are for-profit, headquartered in Georgia, and reported year-end revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million and make up the lower and upper middle-market categories. ACG Atlanta will announce additional honorees for the higher middle market category with revenues up to $1 billion in the next coming weeks.
"These 40 companies represent almost 11,000 new jobs and over $3.1 billion in revenue growth over the last three years," said Michelle Galvani, chairperson of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Executive Managing Director with Wildmor Advisors. "In speaking with many of the CEOs, the supportive business environment and accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest challenge is the tightness of the labor market. We are proud to honor these companies and look forward to learning more insights online and at the celebration in June."
About Dimiour:
Dimiour (https://www.dimiour.io), formerly VDart Digital, is an award winning (2021 &2022 Toyota IT Diverse Supplier of the Year and Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 & 2022 Pace Setter) global technology & business consulting services organization that pairs people, technology, and expertise to create solutions for tomorrow's problems. The company's solutions power next generation Mobility, Connected Services, IoT, Cloud, Security consulting, and services.
Led by a strong global team located across 10 countries including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia & India, the company provides solution expertise for custom turn-key projects for design and implementation of future concepts and cutting-edge technologies, delivering frictionless customer experience, creating better business value. The company partners with its clients in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch, and steady state support, and has deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science, and Analytics, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Intelligent automation. Learn more: http://www.Dimiour.io
