TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PacketLight Networks, a leading provider of DWDM and OTN equipment, has released the PL-4000M muxponder. Delivering 400G capacity over a single wavelength, it speeds implementation of new services or quickly and affordably increases existing network capacity for DCI, metro, short-, and long-haul applications.
The PL-4000M 1U modular device delivers cost-effective, high-capacity transport of 400G over a single wavelength by aggregating any mix of 10/25/100GbE, 16/32G FC, and OTU2/2e/4 services into one 400G coherent uplink.
The device reduces the total transport solution costs, as it takes up minimal rack space and lowers the power consumption per transmitted bit. It offers high levels of security with embedded Layer-1 GCM-AES-256 optical encryption using elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman key exchange.
"The PL-4000M is based on the latest standard technologies of OTN 400G mapping and pluggable, compact coherent 400G modules in both CFP2 and QSFPDD form factors," says Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. "It provides added value for service providers and high-end enterprises to build their next generation network or expand their existing network's capacity."
The PL-4000M provides full demarcation between the service and the OTN/DWDM uplink and offers complete interoperability with third-party switches and routers. The product delivers full visibility and performance monitoring of both the line optical transport layer (OTN) and service interfaces.
The equipment uses globally adopted, standards-based technology, which ensures an extended lifespan, eliminating vendor lock in, reducing long-term total cost of ownership (TCO), and speeding ROI. All optical modules are replaceable and pluggable from the front panel, which simplifies growth and maintenance. The PL-4000M supports pluggable fan units and dual redundant hot-pluggable AC/DC power supply units.
For more information on PacketLight's suite of optical fiber networking products, visit http://www.packetlight.com.
About PacketLight Networks
PacketLight leverages more than 20 years of fiber optic networking experience to deliver carrier-grade, DWDM and OTN equipment, which provide the entire fiber optical layer transport solution and reduce CAPEX and OPEX. PacketLight solutions allow carriers, data centers, enterprises, content providers, dark fiber providers, universities, and governments and defense organizations to meet high data delivery demands with exceptional service. http://www.packetlight.com
For product and reseller information, please contact info@packetlight.com.
Media Contact
Amy Kenigsberg
K2 Global Communications
tel: +972-9-794-1681 (+2 GMT)
mobile: +972-524-761-341
U.S.: +1-913-440-4072 (+7 ET)
Media Contact
Yael Gilor, PacketLight Networks Ltd., +972 972-54-809-7563, Yael_Gilor@packetlight.com
Amy Kenigsberg, K2 Global Communications, 972-9-794-1681, amy@k2-gc.com
SOURCE PacketLight Networks Ltd.