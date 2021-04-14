TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evaluating formulation approaches for increasing oral bioavailability are becoming routine early on in formulation development programs. Selecting the appropriate technology for your compound requires careful consideration of the compound physicochemical properties, target dose and pharmacokinetic profile, as well as overall market image. Understanding the root cause for poor exposure driven by the key barriers to absorption for a given compound can drastically reduce the time and effort spent on selecting and progressing multiple technologies.
Register for this webinar to learn about a general overview of some of the most common bioavailability-enhancing technologies for poorly soluble compounds and a strategic framework for identifying and selecting the appropriate technology. A case study demonstrating the approach will be presented for a poorly soluble BCS Class II compound.
Join Aaron Stewart, Associate Principal Scientist, Lonza Pharma and Biotech, for the live webinar on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Achieving Bioavailability Enhancement for Poorly Soluble Compounds.
