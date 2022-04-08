Metal service center Acier Pointe-Claire transform their operations to go virtually paperless with STRATIX ERP Software by Invera.
DALLAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Acier Pointe-Claire Inc. (APC) is a leading processor and distributor of flat steel products with facilities strategically located in Bolton, Ontario, and Pointe-Claire, Quebec has implemented STRATIX, the leading metal industry ERP software. The company processes mainly carbon low and high products, hot-rolled, cold rolled and galvanized steel. APC recognizes the invaluable benefits that Invera, the industry leading metal ERP software company, brings to metal service centers specializing in storage, processing and distribution of flat rolled steel products.
By implementing the full suite of the STRATIX ERP software, Acier Pointe-Claire optimizes a broad range of business operations including:
- Inventory Management
- Purchasing
- Sales
- Online Production Planning
- Coil and Sheet Processing Functions
- Shop-floor Production Recording
- Online Shipment Planning
- Non-Conformance Reporting
- Invoicing & Financials
and more…
The software's ability to provide customers with real-time data extends visibility throughout the organization. Features such as Order Status, Scheduling, Document Catalog and mobile compatible applications have helped Pointe-Claire Steel reduce the amount of paper used to complete daily activities.
"The Document Catalog module has allowed us to virtually eliminate the need for paper document filing."
– Sonny Monzavi, CFO
The sales team's ability to see the status of customer orders in real-time allows for faster and more timely customer service. The production planning and scheduling modules allow Pointe-Claire Steel to centralize these functions across multiple locations. The scheduling module enables management to better understand the order volume and backlog, resulting in enhanced customer service.
"All slitting and cut-to-length production planning and scheduling is done on-line, and this has in turn provided superior visibility of the sales orders, at each phase of production until the final shipment. We are proud of the fact that we implemented this software in 8 months with no software modifications, which allowed us to move forward and keep our focus on our valued customers."
– Michel Blais, General Manager
The INVEX-OPS Mobile App increases productivity and efficiency for shop floor operations. Features such as the Load Verification function have virtually eliminated shipping errors. Finding inventory is streamlined via the Location Audit feature, while the Physical Inventory function has vastly improved the physical inventory process.
The INVEX-ONE Analytics Dashboard is used extensively by Senior Management to get a comprehensive, real-time overview of operations at all locations, thereby empowering executives and management to make data driven decisions.
About Invera
Invera's metal enterprise ERP solutions have provided metal service center, metal distribution, and metal processing industries with a competitive edge for over 40 years. STRATIX and the INVEX cloud-based metal software platforms empower digital transformation by providing intuitive and easy-to-use features which can be implemented quickly. Invera's commitment to the metals industry is endorsed by over 600 sites in North America, Europe and the Middle East at single-site and multi-site companies.
For more information, contact Invera at (514)-925-8558 or visit http://www.invera.com.
