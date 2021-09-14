CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aclaimant, a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that digitizes risk management offices, today released its e-book, "Are you ready for a risk management platform?" The new e-book acts as a guide for risk managers to navigate a workplace environment overwhelmed by ever-increasing risk through the use of a digital platform. By delving into the challenges risk managers currently face, the e-book helps them evaluate how to know if they're ready for organizational change and whether they need to make a greater investment in their risk management platform to better identify risk and socialize risk management throughout the organization.
"In the current uncertain environment spurred by the pandemic, regulation changes, and labor strains, scalable and fully-connected risk management is essential to strengthen resilience," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "Organizations often lack the technology to plan for uncertainty and manage processes around incidents through claims. At Aclaimant, we're proud to be at the forefront of helping businesses identify when it's time to digitize their risk management office and also provide an automated, comprehensive platform for risk managers to do just that."
Of more than 500 global board members surveyed by EY, 79% believe that improved risk management will be critical in enabling their organizations to protect and build value in the next five years. Another 70% say their business will increase investment in technology for risk management in the next 12 months. The emphasis on technology as a key driver of effective risk management is increasingly important across organizations and industries, however, businesses lack a digitized risk management platform to help.
Aclaimant's e-book identifies five categories that are necessary to analyze when considering if an organization is ready to digitize its risk management office:
- Business practices: As proactive risk management strategy increasingly demands a fully-connected, easy-to-use digital platform, organizations can use the e-book to determine whether practices they currently have in place – such as reporting claims by paper, phone, or fax – are streamlined enough or whether it's time for upgraded technology.
- Company culture: Aclaimant's e-book outlines the cultural shifts needed to digitize risk management, including emphasizing active participation from all employees and getting buy-in from senior leaders to hold the entire organization accountable, prevent accidents, and attract and retain customers.
- Programs: The ever-changing, fast-paced risk landscape often leaves risk managers feeling overwhelmed with the growing amount of risks and threats. Aclaimant's e-book identifies these pain points and showcases why implementing processes can protect people, reduce costs, and ensure compliance.
- Metrics: The opportunity to track near-miss events and even incorporate OSHA reporting and recordability into one streamlined platform is critical to organizational success, according to the e-book.
- Technology: Whether organizations rely heavily on spreadsheets or self-developed tracking tools, or are worried about the time, money, and lack of ROI that could result from investing in a new solution, the e-book highlights what common obstacles risk managers have when implementing new technology solutions.
"Our goal at Aclaimant is to equip risk managers and their organizations with the technology and insights needed to keep employees safe and avoid claims. Beyond that, our goal is to make the technology easy to integrate and help risk managers embrace new solutions," said Wald. "Supporting risk managers at any stage they are at in digital transformation is critical, and this e-book allows those who are just starting to identify the type of technology they need to effectively mitigate risks and protect their most important asset: their employees."
About Aclaimant
Aclaimant is a comprehensive digital risk management platform that transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Aclaimant empowers risk managers to improve organizational behavior, create process efficiencies, and leverage the power of data and analytics to achieve better outcomes. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Aclaimant seeks to enable the fully-connected digital future of risk management and set the standard for active risk management across the industry.
