PEARL RIVER, N.Y., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced the launch of the new online ACORD Insurance Technology Career Center, now available at careercenter.acord.org.
Created to assist ACORD members in their recruitment efforts, as well as to help job candidates to find new opportunities in insurance, the Career Center will provide a means to post jobs, as well as a searchable database of candidate resumes, all with a focus on insurance and technology roles. This service will be free of charge for ACORD members, adding yet another valuable benefit to ACORD membership.
"Given the ever increasing digital imperative for the insurance industry, attracting high-quality tech talent is a critical imperative across stakeholders," said ACORD CEO Bill Pieroni. "Successful organizations understand the need to develop enterprise digital platforms – from underwriting to information security to customer experience. ACORD is launching the Insurance Technology Career Center as a benefit to our members with the goal of helping them attract high-skill and high-will technology talent."
ACORD will be working with colleges and universities to raise awareness of insurance as a compelling career choice and encourage recent and upcoming graduates to post their resumes, helping the industry to access a new pipeline of talent. The Career Center will also connect employers with more experienced professionals possessing expertise in a variety of insurance and technology fields.
The ACORD Insurance Technology Career Center presents a convenient means for candidates to find positions within a wide range of organizations, from the largest insurance carriers and brokers to leading startups fostered through the annual ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge. The ability to access a wide range of tech-related career opportunities within the industry as a whole represents a valuable resource for job candidates in search of opportunities.
"Careers in the insurance industry have always offered stability, and a rewarding opportunity to make a positive impact for customers during times of need," Pieroni added. "Now, with the rapidly accelerating digitization of the industry, insurance presents an exciting prospect to work with the most advanced next-generation technologies. The ACORD Insurance Technology Career Center will help connect leading talent with these vital roles."
About ACORD
ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange, and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.
CONTACT:
Beth Jarecki
917-364-6044