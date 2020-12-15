PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced its annual InsurTech Leaders list. This year's leaders are presented in conjunction with Alchemy Crew, whose co-founder & CEO Sabine VanderLinden has herself been a perennial member of ACORD's list.
Every year, ACORD evaluates vision, execution, and outcomes to identify the leaders with the greatest current and future ability to change the industry through InsurTech. The 2020 list is expanded to recognize leaders who are driving change in three key focus areas: collaboration, sustainability & inclusion, and global ecosystem-building.
"These leaders are driving tangible outcomes and real change in insurance," said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni. "The unique challenges of 2020 haven't changed the fundamental realities of the digital landscape, or the execution imperatives for our industry—they've spotlighted previously existing issues, created a sense of urgency, and accelerated change. These InsurTech leaders will play a key role in moving our industry forward."
In alphabetical order within each category, the 2020 InsurTech Leaders are:
COLLABORATION
- Jonathan Beerman
SVP Americas, Chief Technical Accounting & Administration Officer, SCOR
- Bill Devine
SVP, Business Capabilities Office, Travelers
- Varun Dua
Co-Founder & CEO, Acko
- Jennifer Fitzgerald
Co-Founder & CEO, Policygenius
- Gabe Glynn
Co-Founder & CEO, MākuSafe
- Ian Macartney
SVP, Head of Innovation, Argo Group
- Frank Neugebauer
Senior Architect, Cincinnati Financial
- Bob Olson
CIO Reinsurance, Aon
- Marshall Sims
Senior Product Owner, Agent Engagement & Integrations, Liberty Mutual / Safeco
- Assaf Wand
Co-Founder & CEO, Hippo
SUSTAINABILITY & INCLUSION
- Dame Inga Beale, DBE
Former CEO, Lloyd's of London
- Tahir Farooqui
Founder & CEO, Canopy
- Guy Goldstein
Co-Founder & CEO, Next Insurance
- Liri Halperin
Co-Founder & CEO, LeO
- Carolina Klint
Managing Director & Risk Management Leader, Continental Europe, Marsh
- Tulsi Naidu
CEO, Zurich Insurance UK
- Sten Saar & Harry Franks
Co-Founders, Zego
- Rain Takahashi
Founder & CEO, Jauntin
- Tobias Taupitz
Co-Founder & CEO, Laka
- Julian Teicke
Co-Founder & CEO, wefox
GLOBAL ECOSYSTEM-BUILDING
- James Birch
Development Director, Ki Insurance and Head of Innovation, Brit Insurance
- Aldo Capurro
CEO, C Consulting
- Joe Dainty
AGM London Market Transformation, DXC Technology
- Emmanuelle Ganne
Senior Analyst, Economics & Statistics Division, World Trade Organization
- Pascal Lehmann
Head of Americas Operations – P&C Business Management, Swiss Re
- Shuja Noorani
Chief Marketing Officer, Anoud Technologies
- Jonathan Prinn
Managing Director, BGC Partners
- Ian Summers
CEO, Sequel
- Henri Winand
Co-Founder & CEO, AkinovA
- Paul Wishman
Vice President, Global Insurance, CGI
"This year we are recognizing the unique work and effort of leaders from around the globe who have driven change and made a difference in 2020. The new year will bring unique opportunities to the world of insurance through emerging technology-led thinking, development, and execution," said VanderLinden. "Many insurers and InsurTechs are now considering ways to sustain growth while caring for the less fortunate and embedding diversity and inclusion to attract new talent. The future requires new thinking in terms of operational resilience and business model design. These leaders are doing what they can to shape the world of tomorrow."
About ACORD
ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations in more than 100 countries. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.
About Alchemy Crew
Alchemy Crew is a venture validation studio for the insurance and financial services sectors using open innovation, ecosystem thinking, and parallel experimentation techniques to accelerate the identification, validation, and commercialization of innovative products and services & disruptive business models. The Crew facilitates the execution of a Reinvention Engine that fast-solves some of the most pressing industry challenges by aligning market drivers, customer needs with the very best global tech ventures. By using a structured collaborative and virtualized framework, its approach short-cuts partnership, investment, or acquisition of growth ventures to significantly de-risks venture-led corporate initiatives. For more information, please visit www.alchemycrew.com.
