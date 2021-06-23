WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that Constance Thompson has joined the organization as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. In this new role, Thompson will work to collaboratively advance and expand ACORE's efforts around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). This will include the oversight and management of the Accelerate membership program, launched by ACORE in 2020 to provide smaller renewable energy companies owned and operated by women and people of color with a complimentary two-year ACORE membership, along with access to special networking programs and events, eligibility for pro bono services, and thought leadership opportunities.
Thompson brings over 15 years of experience leading, designing, sustaining and measuring the impact of successful DEI-focused initiatives, coalitions, member programs and strategic partnerships for The Manufacturing Institute, The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), The 50k Coalition, The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), The American Chemical Society (ACS) and Cornell University.
"We are thrilled to welcome Constance Thompson to ACORE as our first Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs," said ACORE President and CEO Gregory Wetstone. "ACORE is actively working to cultivate a culture of inclusion and equity within the renewable energy sector, and we look forward to growing our Accelerate program and other DEI-focused initiatives in the years to come. Constance's leadership, experience and record of success in this area will be a huge asset to the ACORE team and the renewable sector more broadly as we continue this important work."
Media Contact
Blake McCarren, American Council on Renewable Energy, 202-393-0001, mccarren@acore.org
SOURCE American Council on Renewable Energy