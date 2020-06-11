JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a leading full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry, today released its sixth research report providing insight into the continuing evolution of consumer behavior and outlook amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, which found working from home may continue for an extended period of time, also provides recommendations to help retailers prepare for post-COVID-19 shelf recovery.
"Nearly three months into this crisis, many states are beginning to open back up, but most shoppers expect to continue to work from home until at least the fall," said Darian Pickett, CEO of Acosta. "Working from home has greatly impacted what, when and how much people are eating throughout the day, which in turn affects their shopping and purchasing behavior. This will have major implications on manufacturers and retailers who will need to sustain current shopping behaviors for at least a few more months."
Acosta's sixth COVID-19 research report, gathered via online surveys conducted between May 15 and 20, provides insight into consumers' priorities, concerns and projections, including:
A Look Ahead
- Sixty-six percent of shoppers think a recession will hit the U.S. by the end of 2020, and 42% believe a recession would last more than a year.
- While many states are reopening, 57% of working shoppers have worked from home full-time since the pandemic began.
- Twenty-six percent of shoppers expect to return to their workplace in July; another 26% don't expect to return until October; 14% of shoppers expect to return to their workplace by the end of the year; and 34% of shoppers either expect to work from home indefinitely or are unsure when they'll return.
Local Brands Gaining Popularity
- Twenty-four percent of shoppers are buying more U.S.-made products, while 17% are buying more local brands.
- Among shoppers buying more local brands, 42% specifically wanted to support more local businesses and brands now, and 69% may consider buying more local brands post-pandemic.
Decrease in Product Variety
- Shoppers continue to notice a decrease in product variety, and 90% are bothered by it.
- More than one-third of shoppers feel anxious or stressed when they cannot get what was always available pre-pandemic.
- Sixty-nine percent of shoppers are noticing a decrease in the variety of non-food products available; 60% are noticing less variety in meat and seafood; and 52% are noticing fewer options for shelf-stable foods.
Acosta's research was gathered via online surveys using the Company's proprietary shopper community between May 15 and 20, 2020. The report also includes comparison data from online surveys conducted between May 3 and 5, April 17 and 23, April 3 and 7, March 20 and 29 and March 6 and 12, 2020. To access the full report, visit www.acosta.com/news.
Acosta will continue to conduct research and will share updated data and recommendations for retailers and manufacturers on how to best meet consumers' needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
