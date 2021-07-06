SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announces that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II examination for its cloud solution. Defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 defines criteria for service providers to securely manage data and protect the interests of their enterprise clients and the privacy of their customers. This attestation comes after Acqueon received its ISO/IEC 27001 certification in December 2020.
The SOC 2 attestation verified Acqueon compliance with the five trust principles:
- Security – The system is protected against unauthorized access.
- Availability – The system is available for operation and use as defined in a service level agreement (SLA).
- Processing Integrity – System processing is complete, accurate, timely, and authorized.
- Confidentiality – Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.
- Privacy – Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and destroyed in conformity with the commitments in the company's privacy notice and criteria set forth in the AICPA's generally accepted privacy principles (GAPP).
"As a customer engagement software provider, we have put compliance and privacy at the center of our value proposition," said Ashish Koul, Acqueon CEO. "This attestation demonstrates our commitment to our enterprise clients to help them safely transition their customer communications to the cloud."
About Acqueon
Acqueon's conversational engagement software lets customer-centric brands orchestrate campaigns and proactively engage with consumers using voice, messaging, and email channels. Acqueon leverages a rich data platform, statistical and predictive models, and intelligent workflows to let enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200 clients across industries to increase sales, improve collections, and re-engage with otherwise-defecting customers.
