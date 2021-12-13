SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announced that Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, will offer Acqueon Engagement as part of its Avaya OneCloud capabilities. Acqueon Engagement is the company's omnichannel campaign management software available in the cloud. Acqueon has been a member of the Avaya DevConnect ecosystem of Experience Builders™ since 2013. The companies have now elevated their partnership to integrate Aqueon Engagement with Avaya solutions for proactive customer acquisition and customer retention. The combined capability will benefit the Avaya customer base and assist transitions to the cloud.
Acqueon will preview the integration of Acqueon Engagement with Avaya at the Avaya ENGAGE 2021 user conference held December 12-15, 2021 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida booth 157. The benefits of this integration include:
- Analytics and AI-driven best time to contact and best channel to use
- Centralized campaign management supporting multiple Proactive Outreach systems
- TCPA-optimized, patent-pending, accelerated dialing as an additional option for dialing customers where consent is not on file
- Advanced campaign management capabilities including multi-touch sequences and next best action
"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Avaya and bring our campaign management capabilities to its large customer base," said Manu Yegnaraman, Acqueon VP of Alliances. "Our joint solution will help Avaya's customers redefine their proactive customer engagement strategies while being respectful of privacy and compliance regulations."
"The expansive capabilities of our Avaya OneCloud platform now offer our customers additional best-in-class outbound capabilities for their sales, service, and collections departments," said Eric Rossman, Avaya VP of Technology Partners and Alliances. "We look forward to sharing a preview of Acqueon Engagement at Avaya ENGAGE 2021 as part of the innovative solutions delivering optimal customer and employee experiences for organizations of all kinds."
About Acqueon
Acqueon's conversational engagement software lets customer-centric brands orchestrate campaigns and proactively engage with consumers using voice, messaging, and email channels. Acqueon leverages a rich data platform, statistical and predictive models, and intelligent workflows to let enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200 clients across industries to increase sales, improve collections, and re-engage with otherwise-defecting customers.
