SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announces the latest update of its Electronic Health Record (EHR) Connectors. Introduced in 2020, Acqueon EHR Connectors enable Contact Center and Epic integration. They leverage an innovative Pub-Sub framework and a low-code Workflow Builder to integrate with multiple contact center platforms, including Amazon Connect, Cisco, Five9, and NICE CXone.
Acqueon EHR Connectors federate record information, past interactions, and appointments into a 360-degree view of the patient in contact center agent desktops. Select workflows, such as appointment scheduling, are built inside the contact center desktop to provide a streamlined experience and allow contact center agents to offload practitioners more effectively. Acqueon's latest version adds support for Epic Hyperspace with support for new workflows such as prescription refills, member services, or triaging patient calls.
"Contact center integration has become critical to both patient engagement and revenue cycle management," said Ashish Koul, Acqueon CEO. "With our innovative connector architecture, we intend to democratize access to EHR systems."
Acqueon EHR Connectors will be available this month for Five9 and NICE CXone and are due later this year for the other platforms.
About Acqueon
Acqueon's conversational engagement software lets customer-centric brands orchestrate campaigns and proactively engage with consumers using voice, messaging, and email channels. Acqueon leverages a rich data platform, statistical and predictive models, and intelligent workflows to let enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200 clients across industries to increase sales, improve collections, and re-engage with otherwise-defecting customers.
For more information, go to https://www.acqueon.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon.
Trademark Note: Names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Nicolas Kouchkovsky
Chief Marketing Officer
+1 (415) 378-6734
Media Contact
Nicolas De Kouchkovsky, Acqueon, +1 4153786734, nicolas@acqueon.com
SOURCE Acqueon