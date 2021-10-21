SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announces that Vikas Nehru has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Nehru brings over 25 years of experience to the newly created position to accelerate the company roadmap and solidify its early leadership position in the omnichannel engagement cloud software across sales, service, and collections.
Nehru joins from 3CLogic, a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider where he was CTO. Prior, Nehru was CTO as Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), instrumental in expanding the company portfolio through organic innovation and acquisitions. Before, Nehru spent a decade at Kana in various engineering leadership roles, leading the company pivot to the cloud, and driving the creation of one of the first digital customer service suites combining interaction, process, and knowledge management.
"We are thrilled to welcome Vikas to our executive team," said Ashish Koul, Acqueon CEO. "His track record of executing ambitious roadmaps and innovating markets with new product combinations will be precious assets for the next phase of our growth."
"Acqueon vision for enabling proactive engagement using data, analytics, and AI across channels and contact center platforms is powerful," said Vikas Nehru, Acqueon CTO. " I am excited to join and lead the engineering team that will deliver on it."
About Acqueon
Acqueon's conversational engagement software lets customer-centric brands orchestrate campaigns and proactively engage with consumers using voice, messaging, and email channels. Acqueon leverages a rich data platform, statistical and predictive models, and intelligent workflows to let enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200 clients across industries to increase sales, improve collections, and re-engage with otherwise-defecting customers.
For more information, go to https://www.acqueon.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon.
Trademark Note: Names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Nicolas De Kouchkovsky, Acqueon, 1 415-378-6734, nicolas@acqueon.com
SOURCE Acqueon