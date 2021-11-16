LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunbit, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, announced today it has been selected by Acquios Alliance as its preferred BNPL provider for their ever-growing membership of independent optometry practices. Currently, Acquios Alliance is sitting at over 330 participating independent optometry locations and is growing weekly. Acquios Alliance is committed to empowering the independence of private practices by partnering with top vendors across the country to connect their members with the products and services they need. Sunbit's BNPL technology is leveraged to approve approximately 90% of patients who apply. Well-qualified applicants are offered a 3-month, true no-interest plan. Sunbit was selected by Acquios Alliance because of its lightning-fast, inclusive application process, transparent and fair terms, and the quality of training and support it offers to participating independent optometry practices.
"When I heard about Sunbit, I assumed it was a duplicate of another financing product many have in their practices," said Rick Guinotte, CEO and Founder, Acquios Alliance. "After taking time to learn more, I was amazed at the ease and efficiency at which their system works for the patient and the practice. It is for this reason I was excited to extend an invitation to Sunbit to join the Acquios Alliance to help private practices be successful helping patients afford the quality care and services necessary to improve patients' quality of life."
Sunbit offers optical consumers the ability to pay for purchases over time, so they can get the eyewear they need when they need it. Importantly, the company offers hands-on training and support to independent optometry practices, enabling them to confidently offer BNPL to all patients, improving outcomes for their patients, and their practice.
"Buy Now, Pay Later has quickly become the financing tool of choice for consumers," said Robert Nunziato, Head of Inside Sales and Sales Operations for Sunbit. "Acquios Alliance is a remarkable network, and we're thrilled to be chosen as their preferred BNPL vendor. We believe that BNPL financing should be available to consumers for necessary items, such as glasses and contacts. With Acquios Alliance's endorsement, we're looking forward to bringing more independent optometry practices on board."
About Sunbit:
Sunbit is the preferred buy now, pay later technology for everyday needs and services. Sunbit eases the stress of buying everyday things by offering fast, fair and transparent payment options to people everywhere. Our technology is offered in-store and online at nearly 9000 locations, including 1 in 4 auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics and specialty healthcare services. All loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit.
About Acquios Alliance:
Amidst mergers and acquisitions among big players in the optical world, Acquios Alliance was founded in early 2020 by the industry experts at Acquios Advisors, to be an advocate for independent optometrists. Vendor Partners within the Acquios Alliance are handpicked by the Acquios Team, with one mission in mind: Empowering the Independence of Private Optometry offices. The savings Vendor Partners offer on their services and products is one of the many benefits of Alliance Membership. Find out more: https://acquiosalliance.com/.
