THESSALONIKI, Greece, Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, interworks.cloud announced the full launch of its Acronis Cyber Cloud integration for Cloud Distributors. With cybersecurity requirements skyrocketing, the integration makes it a breeze for distributors to sell and provision Acronis Cyber Cloud solutions for their entire portfolio of channel partners, from a single, self-branded platform. It also offers detailed analytics that show exact usage of cloud software in real time, and back-office functionality enables customer management and billing for both Cloud Distributors and CSPs.
interworks.cloud is responding to Cloud Distributors' needs to offer a full range of high-quality cyber protection software to their channel partners, without facing a wall of complexity. Distributors frequently report that, as they expand their offering to meet growing cyber needs, their daily operations become bogged down in administration. Trying to manage an ever-increasing range of vendors, sales and business requirements results in operational inefficiency via repetitive tasks. It also results in a complex experience for CSPs and end customers, and confusion between financial and customer-facing teams – which can lead to problems in reconciliation and billing.
By unlocking the power of Acronis Cyber Cloud through the interworks.cloud platform, Acronis Cloud Distributors can offer cutting-edge cyber protection to CSPs – easily, efficiently and securely.
For Cloud Distributors, the integration automates the onboarding of new Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), making it very easy for them to register. Both current and new CSPs can self-service their configurations immediately through the distributor's own branded marketplace. Distributors can automatically populate their catalogues with Acronis' range of defined commitment tiers, as well as adding their own terms and conditions, and setting their own margins, when onboarding new customers. They also get the flexibility to chose a licensing model that enables them to offer a per-GB or per-Workload billing. Additionally, once onboarded, the interworks.cloud platform handles all CSP invoicing automatically.
CSPs also benefit from the straightforward activation for customers of any of the 42 Acronis Cyber Cloud products into the Acronis portal and the integration accommodates any future product changes. It also allows CSPs to monitor their Acronis Cyber Cloud subscriptions in real time – viewing actual cost and consumption with detailed analytics in the distributor's marketplace. A CSP's back office benefits from clear, automated, pay-per-use billing, as well as easy access to paid or overdue invoices – again, all from the distributor's marketplace.
Commenting on the launch, Vasilis Tsantiotis, VP of Product & Vendor Alliances at interworks.cloud, said: "We're continually working to deliver an expanding range of seamless cloud integrations for our customers. This new integration with the Acronis Cyber Platform enables Distributors and Service providers to grow their revenue in a vital market segment. It will save them time and effort – and help them better serve their customers."
"The interworks.cloud team continues to impress in every way. They are dynamic, flexible and forward thinking. Together we have built a solution that reduces friction and creates an intuitive experience for our joint global network. The commitment is indicative of our strong partnership and I'm excited to see how our partners can leverage the integration to grow their businesses."
-JJ Jager, Chief Revenue Officer
About interworks.cloud
The state-of-the-art cloud brokerage platform of interworks.cloud, transforms Traditional IT Service businesses to Cloud Solution Providers. Addressing CSPs, MSPs, Cloud Distributors and ISVs all over the world, the interworks.cloud platform aims to successfully respond to the problems and needs for automated billing, ordering, invoicing and recurring payments of Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Acronis, Google Workspace, plus more IaaS and SaaS solutions. With more than 15 active integrations—including leading products from major cloud vendors, the interworks.cloud platform helps businesses boost their services' portfolio and expand their cloud offerings.
The company has global presence, with representation in the US, UK and Germany with Headquarters in Greece, occupying more than 100 employees. interworks.cloud portfolio consists of 70+ customers (telcos, distributors and cloud service providers) across 75 countries.
About Acronis
Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.
Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.
