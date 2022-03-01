MANCHESTER, England, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies worldwide must be aware of the significant implications for chemical regulatory compliance under the United Kingdom (UK) REACH regulation as the UK has completed its first year of complete separation from the European Union (EU). While the major regulations pertaining to chemicals were carried over into UK law mostly unchanged after the Brexit transition period, the UK now makes its own decisions, and divergence between the UK and EU regulations will continue in 2022 and beyond.

Regardless of one's role, whether manufacturer, importer, non-Great Britain (GB) supplier, downstream user, or distributor, all companies doing business as or with a GB-based company are advised to follow the developments in GB closely. The first registration deadline of October 27, 2023, for 1,000 tonnes or more per year is approaching rapidly, and its extension is under consideration. Companies should act quickly to understand their rights and obligations under UK REACH to maintain continuity of their supply chains and market access.

"UK REACH, What's Happened and What's Next?" will delve into these important questions with The Acta Group (Acta®) professionals who have decades of experience to help evaluate what to expect in 2022.

Topics Covered:

  • A brief review of 2021
  • UK REACH work program for 2021/22
  • Possible changes to the regulation and impacts for industry

Speakers include:

Steven P. Brennan, Ph.D., Senior Manager, REACH, Acta

Jane S. Vergnes, Ph.D., DABT®, Vice President, Scientific Affairs and Director of Toxicology, Acta

Media Contact

Heidi Lewis, The Acta Group, 2025573812, hlewis@actagroup.com

 

SOURCE The Acta Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.