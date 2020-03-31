WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, in partnership with IBM, will host a webinar on April 2 that elaborates on how speed and agility are critical differentiators for developing software in today's global business environment in the face of disruption and uncertainty.
Developing applications during the current environment provides a great opportunity to accelerate adoption of cost-effective, cloud based tools to manage non-production data for testing and analytics. During this webinar, Actifio's Jason Brown, Director of Product Marketing, and IBM's Banele Levin, InfoSphere Optim Solutions Offering Manager, will elaborate on how companies can continue to innovate and develop new software at speed by leveraging the cloud for remote access to test data environments with IBM InfoSphere Virtual Data Pipeline (VDP).
WHEN: 11am ET; April 2, 2020
About Actifio:
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.
