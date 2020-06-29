WALTHAM, Mass., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today announced that it has launched data protection services for Google Cloud's Bare Metal Solution (BMS). The announcement further strengthens Actifio's partnership with Google Cloud, under which Actifio has previously offered Google Cloud customers backup and DR services for various workloads like virtual machines and enterprise databases. Actifio enhances the BMS experience by offering data protection services to support BMS customers for the following use cases:
- Backup & DR of on-premises Oracle workloads that customers choose to migrate to BMS
- Backup & DR of customer workloads in BMS from one region to another
- Migration from on-premises and/or other clouds to Google Cloud
- Rapid database cloning in BMS to accelerate Dev/QA/UAT testing
A longtime leader in multi-cloud copy data management for Oracle workloads, Actifio provides its customers with a superior RTO, RPO, and the lowest TCO with its differentiated capabilities such as:
- Application-Consistent Incremental-Forever Backup that drastically shrinks customers' backup windows and RPO
- Instant Mount and Recovery that reduces RTO for multi-TB databases to just minutes
- One-Click DR Orchestration enabling customers to fail over databases, application servers and the complete application stack with a single click
- Rapid Database Cloning for DevOps and BigQuery analytics on a self-service basis with zero incremental infrastructure costs. Actifio customers see a dramatic increase in productivity and have a 25% reduced time to market
- Convenient Pay-as-you-go consumption model with Actifio GO for GCP SaaS offering in Google Cloud Marketplace
Rayn Veerubhotla, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud, said, "Enterprises are increasingly moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud and in doing so, need to ensure the highest levels of security, resiliency, and disaster recovery. We're pleased that Actifio will bring its strong capabilities in backup and disaster recovery to Google Cloud's Bare Metal Solution, and look forward to working together to help enterprise customers leverage the cloud for their most critical workloads and data."
Ranajit Nevatia, SVP and GM, Actifio GO, at Actifio, said, "We are thrilled to be Google Cloud's data protection partner for this new venture. Google Cloud Bare Metal Solution will provide customers increased flexibility and reduced costs, while ensuring data sovereignty and business continuity. This move will help us serve our customers better by being able to offer them more differentiated technology offerings thanks to our partnership. This move will further reduce TCO, reduce risk and increase agility as we all pursue our digital transformation initiatives."
For customers embarking on Google's Bare Metal Solution, Actifio is offering six months free of software license with three-year commitment. Customers signing up for a month-to-month or annual contract can avail of an alternate offer of $2,000 in credits. Actifio's offer is valid only through July 31, 2020.
Actifio GO is a SaaS offering available on Google Cloud Marketplace that enables powerful enterprise-class backup and recovery for Google Cloud resident and on-premises workloads. By containing copy data sprawl and reducing storage costs, Actifio GO for Google Cloud helps enterprises meet today's scale, speed and data transformation requirements while delivering the low-friction cloud experience.
