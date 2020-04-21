WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Actifio one of "The 20 Coolest Data Management Companies" on its newly published, inaugural Storage 100 list. The 2020 CRN Storage 100 "highlights the best, brightest, and most innovative providers of storage technology for solution providers," according to the publication. This is the most recent in a long line of wins for Actifio in 2020, which include TechTarget's Product of the Year award and being named a Solutions Review "Best of 2020" Data Protection Company.
Businesses today rely heavily on rapid access to massive data stores for application development and testing, analytics, data mining, AI/ML and other uses that turn that data into valuable information. According to CRN, "Actifio's multi-cloud copy data management software platform provides life-cycle management of virtual copies of data in their native format, with full application awareness and global data mobility. The platform's APIs allow it to seamlessly integrate with third-party IT service management tools, DevOps tools, or custom-built scripts and applications."
Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "One stark reality we have learned during the pandemic is that organizations are speeding up their digital transformation initiatives. Whether they were already well under way or earlier in their journeys, companies need a global, secure, self-service data platform to help them fuel their data needs to become truly modern digital enterprises. The Actifio platform enables faster decision making, more rapid conversion from strategy to action, better sharing and collaborating, and ultimately a better understanding of the competitive value of data. We are honored to be included in this inaugural list of the 20 coolest data management companies. Actifio ensures that companies can access their data when they need it, regardless of whether it is on-premises or in public, private, or hybrid clouds."
