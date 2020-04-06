WALTHAM, Mass., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, has been named for the fourth year in a row to JMP Securities' "Elite 80" list of "the most interesting and strategically positioned private companies in the cybersecurity and IT infrastructure industries."
According to its sixth annual JMP Securities Elite 80 report for 2020, "The increasing adoption of new data center architectures and the cloud is driving demand for solutions that are purpose-built for today's IT environments. As a result, innovative startup vendors are well positioned to take share from slower moving incumbents with outdated architectures, in our opinion. We view our Elite 80 companies as some of the most innovative and promising companies in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure. As the market shifts, we believe these companies will have a strong opportunity to represent the next generation of IT infrastructure vendors."
The report continued, "We personally spoke with executives of each Elite 80 member and we believe the companies have the capability to dominate their respective markets."
Ash Ashutosh, Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Our team is grateful to be recognized again for our innovation and growth from JMP Securities. As disruptions in normal workflow continue during the global pandemic, Actifio software can streamline the self-service automation of data delivery, on-premises or in any public cloud, and ensure timely access to a safe recovery point of data in the event of cyber attacks or any other interruptions."
The full JMP Securities Elite 80 report is available online. To learn more about how Actifio is making valuable data more rapidly available no matter where it's stored, visit www.actifio.com.
About Actifio
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.
