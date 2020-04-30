WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Actifio one of "The Coolest Big Data Management & Integration Software Companies" on its newly published 2020 Big Data 100 list. This annual list recognizes elite technology suppliers that are bringing to market cutting-edge services, solutions, and technologies focused on helping organizations effectively manage and consume the massive amounts of business data generated each day.
To compile the list, a panel of CRN® editors identified IT vendors that are committed to offering innovative services and solutions for big data management and integration, business analytics, systems and platforms, and data science and machine learning. The Big Data 100 list has become a trusted resource for solution providers seeking vendors that can help them do more with their data through insights, analytics, and intelligence.
Managing and utilizing the massive influx of data can be complex, but businesses that can successfully leverage business insights from their data will have a significant competitive advantage. Solution providers are on an ever-intensifying mission to collect, store, organize, and analyze their data in an effort to extract valuable information necessary to expand, evolve, and scale. The industry's top big data IT vendors that can help businesses manage and utilize this data with innovative tools, technologies, and services are a crucial differentiator for solution providers looking to get ahead — and stay ahead — in today's digital world.
In honoring Actifio, CRN wrote, "Actifio helps businesses become data-driven enterprises with its Virtual Data Pipeline platform that manages copied data scattered across multiple cloud and on-premises systems. The software makes data available for a wide range of applications and tasks, such as analytics, data governance and compliance, application development and testing, and backup and recovery – all while reducing unnecessary data duplication."
"CRN's 2019 Big Data 100 list acknowledges technology suppliers that offer industry expertise to solution providers and their customers to fully capture, examine, and protect their data, using intelligence and analytics to gain valuable business insights," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These vendors' innovative products and services raise the bar for data management to help elevate the way we utilize information for organizational gains."
"We are pleased to be once again honored by CRN as one of the coolest big data software companies," said Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio. "Only a select few companies in the world are on all three of these respected CRN lists: the Big Data 100, Cloud 100, and Storage 100. This speaks to how integral Actifio is for our partners and customers. With the release and general availability of Actifio 10c, we're building on an already strong foundation, delivering a more efficient approach to multi-cloud copy data management by providing the flexibility and ability to move data quickly across any cloud, be it on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud."
The 2020 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
About Actifio:
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.