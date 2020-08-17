WALTHAM, Mass. and PUNE, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, was chosen by Birlasoft Ltd [BSE: 532400, NSE: BSOFT], part of the multibillion dollar diversified The CK Birla Group to help its customers innovate, transform and excel with Actifio's multi-cloud copy data management software platform. With Actifio, Birlasoft can bring extensive innovation to its customers across public, private, and hybrid clouds; DevOps and test data management; instant setup and teardown of centralized data for analytics via self-service; and secure centralized control and instant access to production copies for continuous security testing for its larger enterprise customers across manufacturing, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and life sciences.
Actifio's solutions fit the dynamic needs of Birlasoft's diverse customer base, as organizations can use Actifio to leverage public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. With quick data backup, reduced recovery time and minimal business disruption, Actifio's incremental-forever backup and patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology helps enterprises rapidly recover massive databases instantly, anywhere in the public cloud or on-premises, simultaneously reducing risk and improving RPO/RTO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing/Recovery Time Objective).
Kapil Uniyal, VP & HBU Head, Infrastructure, Security and Cloud Technology Services, Birlasoft said, "Enterprises are re-envisioning IT services strategies around customer-centricity, exceptional user experience and process agility. Birlasoft is committed to provide future-ready solutions, empowering enterprises to harness digital ways of working. The partnership with Actifio is highly strategic to our journey in delivering transformational IT services to enterprises, across diverse technology platforms."
Ravi Kollipara, Actifio India Vice President & Country Manager, said, "Birlasoft is exactly the type of company we want to partner with. They are innovators in their space, constantly innovating and staying at the cutting-edge of businesses, helping their customers be more productive. Currently, we are working together on a joint solution for a leading healthcare customer, building their cloud-based global disaster recovery and SAP backup solution."
About Birlasoft
Enterprise to the Power of Digital ™
Birlasoft combines the power of domain, enterprise and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem. Its consultative and design thinking approach makes societies more productive by helping customers run businesses. As part of the multibillion-dollar diversified The CK Birla Group, Birlasoft with its 10,000 engineers, is committed to continuing our 158-year heritage of building sustainable communities. For more, visit the link.
About Actifio
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.
