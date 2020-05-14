WALTHAM, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, achieved its strongest first quarter ever, building on the momentum of its modern multi-cloud software platform that enables organizations to significantly lower their IT infrastructure costs, improve cyber resiliency and accelerate digital business initiatives amid a global pandemic that required many of their physical locations to shut down.
Highlights of Actifio's first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended April 30, 2020, included:
- Record revenue for a first fiscal quarter in company history and double-digit growth from the year-ago first quarter
- Balanced geographic performance including seven-figure deals from some of the hardest-hit Covid-19 regions around the globe (Northern Italy, UK, New York)
- Strong contribution from strategic partners including IBM, TCS, Dell Technologies, and Google Cloud Platform
- Clear demonstration that Actifio's multi-cloud copy data management software is mission-critical, especially during these times of crisis, to help save money through more efficient use of cloud, assist businesses with cyber resiliency, and even accelerate digital initiatives during a time of brick-and-mortar shutdowns
- General availability of Actifio 10c, announced in December, advancing capabilities around cloud, containers, and copy data
- Actifio was the only company named to all three of these prestigious lists:
- "The 20 Coolest Cloud Companies" on CRN's 2020 Cloud 100
- "The 20 Coolest Data Management Companies" on CRN's inaugural Storage 100
- "The Coolest Data Management and Integration Tool Companies" on CRN's 2020 Big Data 100
Ash Ashutosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "With the unprecedented pandemic that swept across the global economy in March and April, we found customers moving forward with new Actifio deployments and expanding their Actifio footprints despite very tight budget conditions. Stabilizing and protecting vital data assets, and making sure that data is available instantly for new digital initiatives, are central priorities that Actifio helps customers achieve. As the pioneer of copy data management and the only pure-play software company in the space, we partner with some of the leading on-premises and cloud infrastructure vendors and service providers in the world. Our strong first-quarter results are encouraging as we navigate the uncertain months ahead."
Other Q1 Actifio highlights included:
- Actifio moved its annual global customer event, Actifio Data Driven 2020, to an all-digital format, slated for September. More details to be announced soon
- Actifio was named to JMP Securities' "Elite 80" list of the "most interesting and strategically positioned private companies in the cybersecurity and IT infrastructure industries"
- Actifio GO, the industry's first multi-cloud copy data management SaaS offering, won Product of the Year Bronze recognition in TechTarget's annual Enterprise Data Storage awards competition
- Added leadership depth including the promotion of Ashok Ramu to CTO
- Signed new distribution partnership with Ingram Micro
About Actifio
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate the adoption of hybrid, public, and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.
