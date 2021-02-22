ASTON, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the country slowly moves into a post pandemic mindset of healthy buildings, indoor air quality, and mitigation strategies, Action Services Group has entered into a new partnership with Erlab, the creators of the Halo Smart P Air Purification System. We are excited to help bring the clinically proven Halo air purification system to organizations on a national level.
With over 50 years of experience, Erlab is the international leading supplier of laboratory filtration technology. In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, Erlab has reaffirmed their core mission of offering the highest level of safety for all, by redesigning their laboratory grade air filtration system for wide-spread commercial use.
The Halo Smart P air purification system captures viruses, bacteria, allergens, and all dust and particle matter at the source, trapping them permanently in a high-efficiency laboratory grade HEPA H14 filter with multiple layers of bonded glass microfibers.
"The Halo Smart P air filtration system ensures ultra-low particle penetration and can achieve a pollution-free air filtration efficiency of 99.995%, which is between 10 and 1000 times more powerful than any other air purifiers on the market," shared Jesse Coiro, Director of Growth and Strategic Initiatives at Erlab.
While Looking for a Single Project Installer They Instead Found A Partner
In mid-July 2020, while looking for a single project installer for a New York business in desperate need of the Halo Smart P air filtration system, Erlab contacted Action Services Group. Due to Action Services Group resource database and experienced project managers, the client's installation was completed within 3 days. The benefits to both organizations quickly became apparent and a partnership was formed.
Action Services Group has been a national provider of lighting, electrical, signage, LED retrofits and workplace safety products, services, installation, and project management for 30 years. With resource partners across the United States, Action Services Group is in a unique position of having one of the largest databases of certified electricians on a national level. With over 20,000 LED retrofits completed, and decade long relationships between project managers and a network of licensed electricians, Action Services Group has one of the fastest national ramp-up times of any national service provider.
Now Offering a National Distribution and Installation Program for the Halo Smart P Air Purification System
Action Services Group is now the national distributor and installer of the Erlab Halo Smart P air filtration system. "With the combination of Erlab's clinically tested air purification technology, and Action Services Group's experienced project managers and resource partners, we can assist struggling organizations in protecting their customers, employees, visitors, students, and residents. No matter the industry, we can now offer you a way to safely reopen your building, without the fear of contaminated air, on a national level," said Ted Stouch, President and Founder of Action Services Group.
You Can Now Finance Your Halo Smart P Air Purification System
For organizations looking to install added protection to their facilities, but without the capital to do so, there is now another option. With the successful implementation of this new partnership, Action Services Group can now offer financing options through a third-party partner. You can now finance your Halo Smart P air purification system, installation, and maintenance through Action Services Group. Clean indoor air is now available to everyone.
To learn more about the Halo Smart P air purification system, visit https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/halo-air-purification-system/
To learn more about indoor air quality and improving your mitigation strategies, visit https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/category/air-purification/
For financing inquiries, email info@actionservicesgroup.com
About Action Services Group
Action Services Group is a national provider of lighting, electrical, signage, LED retrofits and workplace safety products, services, installation, and project management. We believe the key to our success begins with applying a team-based approach, the value we place on each customer, and the accountability we put on everyone in our organization. We firmly believe that one size does not fit all. At Action Services Group, we know that no two customers are identical and that our services and products must address the individual customer's requirements. As a result, we customize our services and project management by dedicating the right resources to ensure we deliver consistent, quality service while continually controlling costs. Our ultimate goal is to succeed by providing an exceptional customer experience and competitive innovative solutions to our customers.
About Erlab
Erlab's passion is to focus on the research & development, design, and manufacturing of cutting-edge air filtration systems. As an innovator, Erlab is committed to safety, performance, energy efficiency and sustainability and has remained number one in the world for air filtration since 1968.
Media Contacts
Jessica Irvine
Action Services Group
jirvine@actionservicesgroup.com
Jesse Coiro
Erlab
Media Contact
Jessica Irvine, Action Services Group, +1 (800) 223-0982 Ext: 147, jirvine@actionservicesgroup.com
SOURCE Action Services Group