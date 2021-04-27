HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of a cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution, today announced its Q1 2021 results. The company's revenue increased by a record 840% YoY, as the innovative Action1 platform meets global demand for cloud-native remote IT management tools. The company experienced rapid growth across North America, several European markets, and the Asia-Pacific region. Action1 also announced major product advancements that further empower its customers to deliver the highest quality IT service to their remote workers and ensure security.
"With the new normal of remote work, organizations worldwide struggle to ensure adequate patch management, software deployment and IT support across their remote networks, leading them to look for comprehensive cloud-based RMM solutions," says Alex Vovk, CEO at Action1. "We are happy to arm IT teams in both internal IT departments and MSPs with our new RMM system to help them meet these pressing challenges."
Two strategies in particular have contributed to the tremendous interest in the Action1 solution from all over the world. First, Action1 has continuously invested in product development based on market analysis and customer feedback, with the goal of delivering an enterprise-class product suitable for organizations of any size. Recently, it updated the Action1 platform with new features that enable customers to streamline IT management tasks across multiple organizational entities. In addition, Action1 continues to support small organizations by providing them with a free license for up to 50 endpoints without limitations.
About Action1 Corporation
Action1 provides a cloud-based solution for remote monitoring and management (RMM) that includes automated patch management, remote desktop access, software deployment and distribution, IT asset inventory, network monitoring, reporting, and more. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern alternative to traditional on-premises solutions that do not function in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.
