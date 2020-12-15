HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a Cloud-based endpoint security solution provider, implemented multi-tenancy functionality to enable MSPs to segregate each individual customer organization or business unit, while providing the same unified console to manage them centrally. Action1 platform streamlines patch management, software distribution, remote desktop access, IT asset inventory and more. Multi-tenancy within MSP accounts further extends Action1's capabilities of endpoint security management for customer environments remotely supported by IT service provides.
Key highlights:
- Multiple organizational entities can be defined within one Action1 account, to isolate networks of different MSP customers;
- MSPs can quickly switch between different customer organizations and remotely manage them within the same Cloud-based console;
- Patch management, software deployment, IT asset inventory, remote assistance – all from the same unified interface;
- Pay-per-use MSP subscription billed in arears;
"Many managed service providers worldwide use Action1's cloud service to manage their customer environments," said Alex Vovk, CEO of Action1 Corporation. "Multi-tenancy and the ability to segregate managed entities within the same interface is what MSPs have been asking for and we are excited to deliver this functionality in Action1."
"Action1 has a very robust technology that replaces a myriad of outdated MSP tools that we had to use before," said Mike Famighetti from Millennium IT Services, IT service provider in Long Island, New York. "We support hundreds of end users at law firms and other organizations. With the new multi-tenancy feature we are able to manage all of our customers from the same console. Action1 will help us to automate software deployment and security patching, provide efficient remote support and accomplish other remote management tasks from the comfort of our office, without costly on-site visits."
To learn more about Action1's features for Managed Service Provides, please visit: https://www.action1.com/managed-service-providers.html
About Action1 Corporation
Action1 provides a cloud-based endpoint security management platform that enables patch management, remote access and management, software deployment, IT asset inventory and reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by companies and MSPs worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.