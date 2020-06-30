BOSTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program and is collaborating with Innominds on the development of next generation surgical sensing capabilities that will usher in a new era of visibility and insights for surgeons around the world.
As part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety and sustainability. With proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators and design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions.
"We are humbled and honored to join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, particularly as we begin to ramp up deployments of our surgical intelligence platform into healthcare systems across the U.S. this year," said Todd Usen, CEO, Activ Surgical. "We share Qualcomm Technologies' vision to empower global access to best-in-class surgery, regardless of geography."
Activ Surgical's participation in the program and collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help increase opportunities for healthcare systems in the U.S. and in global markets to leverage its newly announced ActivEdge platform. ActivEdge is an AI and machine-learning (ML) hardware-agnostic platform that enables existing surgical systems to see in real-time what humans cannot currently see, including blood flow. Participation in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program will give Activ Surgical critical access to hardware- and software-enabled communication tools and 5G networks that will help bring these insights to every operating room around the world.
"Digital healthcare and telemedicine are extremely important elements of our smart, connected world, and will only continue to grow in importance," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are happy to include Activ Surgical in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to help grow this vital area."
Activ Surgicals' membership in the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program also links it with Innominds, a specialist full-cycle product engineering services company. Activ Surgical and Innominds are currently working on the development of an AI-powered camera that can be used in digital surgeries, as well as a solution for big data ingestion into the cloud. The collaboration is expected to drive transformation initiatives in data-driven, intelligent surgery by bringing together both companies' expertise across ML, 5G, big-data analytics and advanced visualization solutions for surgery.
"We are excited to collaborate with Innominds as part of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program," said Tom Calef, CTO, Activ Surgical. "Our work will ensure that surgeons everywhere will have greater access to cutting-edge technologies that enable them to make better informed decisions and ultimately make a greater impact on reducing the number of avoidable surgical errors that occur each day."
"Working with Activ Surgical enables Innominds to bring together leading-edge device engineering, breakthrough software product engineering, cloud applications and AI-driven data engineering to power digital surgeries of the future," said Anil Katakam, Chief Operating Officer, Innominds. "This collaboration will ensure that we stay at the forefront of developing AI-powered, connected camera/imaging solutions that are simpler, smarter and more cost-effective. This is a firm step in our endeavor to power the digital next initiatives of global companies that we work with."
For more information about Activ Surgical and its ActivEdge platform, please visit www.activsurgical.com.
About Activ Surgical
Activ Surgical, the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Tao Capital Partners, SONY Innovation Fund, Rising Tide Financial, WS Investment Company and Mintz. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.
About Innominds
Innominds is an AI-first platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle software product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the digital next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, cloud, analytics, DevOps, data, security and quality engineering.
Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm Advantage Network are programs of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.