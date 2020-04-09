CHICAGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation, today announces its listing in the Shopify App Store, which has earned a 4.8 out of 5 rating with 85+ 5-star reviews. This listing demonstrates ActiveCampaign's commitment to providing ecommerce merchants with a best-in-class customer experience automation platform that includes email marketing, marketing automation, and loyalty capabilities, with built-in CRM functionality.
With the Shopify and ActiveCampaign integration, Shopify merchants can use Shopify cart, purchase and even discount code data to create personalized marketing campaigns that engage shoppers, reduce cart abandonment, and capture up-sell and cross-sell opportunities. A dedicated Ecommerce Dashboard and Marketing Revenue report show merchants which efforts are working and which aren't, so they can quickly update workflows and email efforts.
Shopify's app assistant technology, Kit, is also supported by ActiveCampaign. Kit acts as an additional employee and will ping users directly to set up product review and abandon cart automations, saving valuable time and identifying gaps in the customer journey to recover potentially lost revenue.
The ActiveCampaign integration also helps merchants to:
- View shopper preferences and behavioral data to personalize interactions and outreach
- Create custom segments, tags, and lists to send timely and relevant emails to different groups
- Elevate existing strategies with machine learning capabilities like Predictive Sending
- Show each customer the content that matters to them with conditional content and product blocks
- Leverage over 200 additional integrations to further build out their stack or use existing technologies
"You can literally build any automation you want with ActiveCampaign, as well as send regular campaigns," said Simon from Awesome Maps. "The integration with Shopify works flawlessly. I have all customer data right in ActiveCampaign and can filter contacts based on their shopping history which is great. For us, it's a vital tool that pays for itself."
"ActiveCampaign is committed to becoming the leading customer experience automation platform for ecommerce businesses," said Tony Newcome, CTO at ActiveCampaign. "We help over 3,000 Shopify merchants connect more effectively to customers, by giving them a deeper understanding of buyer preferences and shopping behaviors and allowing them to create targeted campaigns quickly and easily using Shopify data. We are excited to be expanding our presence on the Shopify store, and giving more businesses the chance to leverage this combined solution for personalized customer engagement."
New customers will benefit from an offer that includes free migration and implementation, further enhancing their ActiveCampaign onboarding experience.
Related Links
- Start a free trial of ActiveCampaign Customer Experience Automation platform
- How can marketing automation help you grow your online store?
- How Morrow Audio Won Back $30,000 of Lost Sales With Abandoned Cart Emails
- Introducing Product Blocks for Shopify: Build a Better Shopping Experience for Your Customers
- App Store Listing
About ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 95,000 businesses in over 160 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.
Press Contact:
Sam Miller
630-200-6958
smiller@sspr.com