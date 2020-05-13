CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), announced that it has surpassed 100,000 active customers and crossed $100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) on its CXA platform. This follows only months after announcing a $100 million Series B funding round.
ActiveCampaign has been focused on improving customer experience for businesses of all sizes since its inception in 2003. The company relaunched with a modern SaaS platform in 2016. In 2019, the company announced the Customer Experience Automation category after realizing its growth paralleled a change in consumer and brand buying behavior that requires both B2B and B2C companies to build more personalized customer relationships that span the entire customer lifecycle. Since the announcement of the category, business growth has accelerated, which is rare for a company of this scale and further signifies the importance of Customer Experience Automation.
Customer Experience Automation is needed by companies of all types, and ActiveCampaign's diverse customer base reflects this with:
- Customers in 170 countries with over 50% of ARR and active customers located outside of the US
- A split of B2B and B2C customers
- Use cases and customers across industries, with no industry representing more than 15% of revenue
- No customer representing more than half a percent of revenue
In addition to hitting ARR and customer milestones, ActiveCampaign has celebrated a number of other achievements in the past year:
- Powered an average of 2.5B automated experiences weekly
- Grew its partner network by 150%, surpassing 6000+ active partners
- Launched a new developer platform to expand its 300+ app partner ecosystem, resulting in over 10K new connections from native apps built on the platform; new native integration partners include: Salesforce, Slack, Shopify, Calendly and Unbounce
- Recipient of multiple awards highlighting customer and employee success:
- Received the 2020 G2 Best Software Companies Award for its Marketing and Sales products, recognized on the 2020 G2 Fastest Growing Companies list, and named the #2 Highest Rated Software Company for 2019 in Asia Pacific
- Named a Top Rated Email Marketing Software for 2019 by TrustRadius
- Named a Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ company
- Named #1 Email Marketing and Marketing Automation Software for 2020 by VentureHarbor
- Recognized consistently as a Chicago Tech leader, winning awards from Crain (Coolest Offices award) and the Illinois Technology Association (CityLights award) for 2019
"Surpassing $100 Million ARR is a big moment for any company, but it's even more impactful as we prove the importance of Customer Experience Automation with over 100,000 customers active on the platform," said Jason VandeBoom, CEO and Founder of ActiveCampaign. "While many companies use milestones like over-leveraged funding rounds or unicorn status, we're focused on celebrating our team's commitment to helping companies of all sizes develop better customer relationships. By securing their success, we are further cementing ours."
Companies choose ActiveCampaign to build more authentic and impactful customer relationships, which leads to meaningful business results. Examples include:
- Morrow Audio used ActiveCampaign to recover 26% of its lost sales by creating new touchpoints with its customers
- Soundsnap increased messaging driven revenue by 300% by using predictive content to recommend the right product at the right time to the right person
- Dalton grew car sales 10X by using CRM to more deeply understand and deliver to customer expectations.
Because CXA impacts every customer interaction, and can be applied to boost results in every channel, ActiveCampaign customers see rapid success with the platform, with many customers achieving real results in just three months:
- Koia, a health food organization, uses ActiveCampaign to acquire 10K new leads a month, and has increased online sales by 92% in the first three months of usage while reducing its customer acquisition costs by 62%. The company integrates ActiveCampaign with Google Sheets, Facebook, and ActiveCampaign's CRM to automate "missions," which are individual milestones the team tracks for every customer. Automation has let Koia run its mission-based community program at scale, even creating secret missions targeted at individual stores.
- Chicago Music Exchange, a music equipment retailer, connected Zendesk, Netsuite, Buffer, and ActiveCampaign to better understand its customers, and saw a 15% average increase in engagement after 3 months. Musicians are an extremely diverse audience, and different musicians (even those that play the same instrument) have varying equipment needs based on genre and other factors. Organizing customer info in one place has helped Chicago Music Exchange serve each customer with what they want.
- Whole30, a health organization, uses Customer Experience Automation to help bring new people into the Whole30 community. The company uses automation, segmentation, and an integration with Facebook to connect over 400k active contacts across platforms and share information they uniquely care about — at every stage of the customer relationship. Within three months, the company saw a 10% increase in engagement due to more effective personalization.
As this milestone is a testament to the success customers have with ActiveCampaign, the company will be offering $100 off of its popular educational series, CXA Study Halls, normally priced at $149, for the next 100 days (through August 21, 2020.) Register using code AC100K.
About ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 100,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.
Related Links
Register for a Study Hall
ActiveCampaign.com
Morrow Audio Success Story
Soundsnap Success Story
Dalton Success Story
Contact:
Amanda Urban
312-259-1814
aurban@sspr.com