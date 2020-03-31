CHICAGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today announced its expanded sales functionality, which includes custom and pre-built sales automations, a built-in CRM, and native integrations like Google Sheets and Slack.
ActiveCampaign's CXA platform has everything growing companies need to make connections scalable, by automating personalized communications that engage customers on an individual level through all channels. Recognizing that sales teams play a critical role in delivering on customer experience, ActiveCampaign is extending its CXA functionality to give sales teams the visibility and functionality necessary to align their day-to-day tasks more closely with broader marketing campaigns, as well as individual customers' interests, needs, and timing.
ActiveCampaign takes a unique approach that removes the barriers created by legacy email, marketing automation, CRM, and service and support solutions. By giving growing organizations a customer-centric and connected view across all marketing and sales interactions, sales teams can have more meaningful sales discussions, collaborate on outreach more effectively, and better prioritize their pipelines.
ActiveCampaign's Customer Experience Automation platform includes the following functionality for sales:
- Sales automations: ActiveCampaign has powerful and personalized automations for 1-1 customer segments based on data from website tracking, open or click rates, email marketing campaigns, support tickets, recent purchases, customer NPS information, and more.
- Built-in CRM: Helps sales keep track of customer and account interactions and make smarter decisions about how to prioritize their outreach.
- Win probability and lead scores: Stop wasting time or resources on deals that have no hope of closing. Based on actions a prospect takes - or doesn't take - assign a score to each prospect and immediately see when (or even if) they will convert.
- Conversations: Relationships happen over multiple channels, but ActiveCampaign helps Sales teams keep track of what's been said in a centralized location. Connect email, live chat, and text interactions within a unified inbox so you never miss a step.
- Recipes: With pre-built templates, sales teams can customize campaigns based on prospect behavior and preferences that help to close more deals. Add prospects and their personal details to lists, increase or decrease a prospect's score, and determine if/when the deal will close.
- Integrations: Rather than replacing a company's existing toolset, ActiveCampaign makes it more effective with over 300+ integrations including Salesforce, Google Sheets, Slack, and more.
- Send CRM data from Salesforce opportunities to ActiveCampaign for automated nurture communications to prospects.
- The Google Sheets integration allows users to update a Google spreadsheet with contact data from within ActiveCampaign's platform.
- The Slack integration sends deal and pipeline updates from ActiveCampaign to any specified Slack channel.
- The Calendly integration can update a contact profile, add a new deal, or progresses a deal along a pipeline, saving valuable time.
"When it comes to Customer Experience, sales is on the front lines," said Adam Johnson, ActiveCampaign's VP of Sales. "Unfortunately, sales is often disconnected from what the rest of the company is doing to engage customers. With ActiveCampaign's new functionality, sales teams will have everything they need to adapt their approach based on other real-world factors and changing customer needs. This new functionality, including a large library of pre-built sales plays, a built-in CRM, and integrations to tools like Slack and Google, will help busy sales teams automate more of their day, without losing the personal touch."
"When we looked at the sales and marketing technology landscape, we realized that more and more tools were being brought to market to try to improve the customer experience, but none of them solved the real problem, which was the siloed approach," said Tony Newcome, CTO of ActiveCampaign. "Customer Experience Automation fundamentally changes the way businesses engage customers through the lifecycle, and as customers take advantage of this limited-time opportunity, we hope they will realize the benefits of removing silos and giving sales teams a customer-centric view."
Sales teams can start a free trial at https://www.activecampaign.com/trial, no credit card required.
About ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 95,000 businesses in 161 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, Wordpress and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation on G2.com and is the 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.
