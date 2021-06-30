SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Activeclass, a startup focused on increasing online student engagement and building virtual campus communities, has recently acquired Notebowl and its accompanying assets. The acquisition was made possible by PHX Ventures, a private fund focused on young, high growth companies, many of which are focused exclusively on education; CampusLogic, CircleIn, Schola, and Prenda to name a few.
Activeclass picks up where Notebowl left off and aims to become the best-in-class solution for generating active student engagement, fostering learning communities, and allowing instructors to better communicate with their classes while also seamlessly grading each student's engagement levels, right inside their LMS.
Alex Slaughter, CTO and Co-founder of Notebowl, will stay on in that role at Activeclass and continue to improve upon and build the product and vision that he initially set out to create. Slaughter commented, "I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of Activeclass and have PHX Ventures as a true partner and sounding board that will give us the runway and resources we need to make Activeclass a one-of-a-kind product experience that will transform both physical and digital campuses."
To help Slaughter execute and build that vision is new CEO, Nate Hurst -- a tech veteran and former Instructure (Canvas) Marketing Leader. "Today's students and teachers deserve better when it comes to tech tools for classroom communications and student engagement. Activeclass is well-positioned to fulfill those needs and I am honored to guide and deliver on our vision of improving student engagement and classroom communication, especially at such a critical moment." Hurst said.
As the entire world adapts and continues to adapt to a more virtual world, it's imperative that students and instructors alike have the proper technology in place to not only catch up to the new normal, but also be prepared for whatever the "next normal" looks like.
About Activeclass
Activeclass is an education technology company that helps schools and instructors create active learning communities that drive student engagement and improve student outcomes. Activeclass' intuitive social tools fit seamlessly inside the LMS and enables instructors and students to easily post, discuss, and even grade any and all course related topics.
Media Contact
Nate Hurst, Activeclass, +1 (801) 243-4249, nate@activeclass.com
SOURCE Activeclass