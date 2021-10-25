SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveClass, an early stage education technology company focused on improving student success and retention through better student engagement, has raised $1.9MM in seed money. The money will be used to build a growth engine, enhance customer support, and expedite product development.
"We are beyond excited for what this means not just for us at ActiveClass, but also for our current and future customers," says CEO and Co-founder, Nate Hurst. "We are focused on building unique solutions that help students connect, stay connected, and improve their sense of community and belonging, no matter where they are. This money will ensure that we have proper resources to do just that."
The round was led by veteran ed tech investor and leading Arizona software investor, PHX Ventures. The round also included participation from several angel investors and executives from successful Arizona ed tech companies CampusLogic and Parchment.
According to EducationData.org dropout rates continue to grow and persist and ActiveClass believes that improved student engagement and connections can make a positive impact in the $16.5B annual losses that come due to students dropping out. ActiveClass is creating social-first tools that can easily be utilized where students and instructors already spend the bulk of their time, the LMS.
As part of the raise, education technology veteran Steve Morris (CampusLogic, Scoir) will be joining the team as Head of Growth. "I'm thrilled to join ActiveClass. I whole-heartedly believe in the vision and mission of ActiveClass to improve social connections across campuses as well as inside the classroom."
ActiveClass is an education technology company that helps schools and instructors create active learning communities that drive student engagement and improve student outcomes. ActiveClass' intuitive social tools fit seamlessly inside the LMS and enables instructors and students to easily post, discuss, and even grade any and all course related topics
