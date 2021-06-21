WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveNav, the data privacy and governance software provider, today announced that it participates in Veracode Verified, a program that validates a company's secure software development processes. With approximately 30 percent of all breaches occurring as a result of a vulnerability at the application layer, software purchasers are demanding more insight into the security of the software they are buying. Veracode Verified empowers ActiveNav to demonstrate its commitment to creating secure software.
As part of Veracode Verified, ActiveNav can demonstrate that its software applications have undergone security testing as part of its development practices. Additionally, participating in the program ensures that ActiveNav's software meets a high standard of application security, reducing cybersecurity risks for its customers.
Organizations that had their secure development practice validated, and their application accepted into the "Team Tier," have demonstrated that the following security gates have been implemented into their software development practices:
- Assesses first-party code with static analysis
- Documents that the application does not allow "Very High" flaws in first-party code
- Provides developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced
- Assesses open-source components for security flaws
- Identifies a "Security Champion" within the development team to ensure secure coding practices are used across the development lifecycle.
- Provides training on secure coding best practices for the identified Security Champion.
ActiveNav provides industry-leading data privacy and governance software, with solutions that scale quickly, enabling enterprise organizations to discover, classify, and gain control over their data. ActiveNav helps organizations lower the risk profile of their data with a comprehensive set of file analysis functions essential to information governance and data privacy.
"ActiveNav's customers include many large banks, Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. federal government, for which security is critical and non-negotiable," said Rich Hale, ActiveNav's Chief Technology Officer. "Achieving Veracode Verified Team Level status validates our ongoing commitment to delivering secure code to all our customers."
"ActiveNav is committed to delivering secure code to help organizations reduce the risk of a major security breach. Companies that invest in secure coding processes and follow our protocol for a mature application security program are able to deliver more confidence to customers who deploy their software," said Asha May, Veracode.
About ActiveNav
ActiveNav is a data privacy and governance software provider and innovator of DMaaS (Data Mapping as a Service.) With ActiveNav, organizations can map, clean, classify, quarantine, and delete sensitive, redundant, obsolete, and trivial data. Hundreds of leading companies and government agencies trust ActiveNav to help them control sensitive data and support compliance with various data privacy regulations such as the CPRA, CCPA, and GDPR. ActiveNav Inc. is headquartered in the DC metro area and has offices in Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit ActiveNav.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
