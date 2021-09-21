WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveNav, a leading data privacy and governance software provider, today announced its Data Mapping as a Service (DMaaS) solution to help Privacy and Compliance teams quickly identify, inventory and map sensitive data. Developed with the goal of achieving Zero Dark Data™ across all types of repositories, ActiveNav's Inventory™ product discovers and maps data in minutes for compliance with a range of privacy regulations, including GDPR, CPRA and others.
"Data mapping is a fundamental component of many legal and compliance routines. Knowing where data and systems exist has typically been identified by humans, but today, technology is being used to support human knowledge that tends to have natural flaws," said Eric Derk, Managing Director of Forensics at Ernst and Young, LLP. "Besides the wasted time spent creating and maintaining manual, static maps, there is a high cost of human resources and risk of error associated with this approach. Siloed methods do not provide holistic views of an entire data universe, and unknowingly put organizations at risk, resulting in a false sense of security that leaves organizations vulnerable to the exposure of sensitive data."
ActiveNav's Inventory rearchitects data mapping, transforming it from a cumbersome, episodic chore to a persistent, always-on approach that monitors the compliance risk posture of any enterprise. Inventory solves preparedness issues by mapping vulnerable hotspots of sensitive data and generating toxicity visualizations using customizable scoring.
Inventory enables organizations to:
- Discover, map and monitor user-generated data across commonly used applications like Microsoft SharePoint and Teams, as well as email, workplace collaboration platforms and on-premise file shares.
- Assess their compliance risk profile using customizable, prebuilt rules to prioritize and highlight "toxicity hotspots" in their data universe via a single pane of glass.
- Apply AI to ensure data maps stay current and allow teams to maintain an accurate, holistic view of their data risk profile.
- Leverage the Microsoft Azure SaaS stack for industry-leading security, performance and scalability.
New Privacy Laws and Lack of Preparedness Create Urgency
The passage of newly enacted privacy laws in California, Colorado and Virginia has exacerbated the need to take a more automated, persistent approach to managing sensitive data in user-generated content systems such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. In today's compliance landscape, Privacy and Compliance departments know they must be prepared to act quickly, putting sensitive data visibility at the top of the priority list.
Results from a recent Osterman Research survey corroborate this new sense of urgency. This recent study found that almost "90% of respondents say discovering sensitive data is a high or medium priority in their organization." Organizations in three industries—healthcare/pharma, technology, and financial services—were more likely to say discovering sensitive data was a high priority.
"Historical data mapping efforts have failed and are in need of a major reboot," said Peter Baumann, CEO and Founder of ActiveNav. "Privacy and Compliance teams are fooling themselves into believing they have the right solutions for discovering sensitive data, but they often don't know what data they should be protecting and how they should protect it. Inventory shines a light on the problem in an automated, persistent way that originates from our decades worth of work helping the largest enterprises monitor and manage sensitive data."
About ActiveNav
ActiveNav is a data privacy and governance software provider and innovator of DMaaS (Data Mapping as a Service). With ActiveNav, organizations can map, clean, classify, quarantine, and delete sensitive, redundant, obsolete, and trivial data. Hundreds of leading companies and government agencies trust ActiveNav to help them control sensitive data and support compliance with various data privacy regulations such as the CPRA and GDPR. ActiveNav, Inc. is headquartered in the DC metro area and has offices in Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit ActiveNav.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
