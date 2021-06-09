WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveNav is proud to present, FEDSpace™, a virtual conference focused on federal data privacy and governance, which will feature Chief Data Officers from agencies including the U.S. Air Force, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Federal Aviation Authority.
Now in its second year, the theme for this year's conference is "The Federal Data Strategy: Building on the Foundation." Experts from the federal government and industry will share how they use data to make decisions, meet mission goals, and build toward a data-driven culture.
Speakers include:
- Michael Conlin, Chief Technology Officer of Definitive Logic & Former Chief Data Officer of the U.S. Department of Defense
- Darin Cote, Senior Electronic Records Policy Analyst, Records Management Policy and Outreach program in the Office of the Chief Records Officer, National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)
- Kirsten Dalboe, Chief Data Officer of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Marseta Dill, Deputy Chief Data Officer at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Philip Favro, Esq., Consultant at Driven
- Lisa Haralampus, Director of the Records Management Policy and Outreach program in the Office of the Chief Records Officer for the U.S. Government at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)
- Dr. Nick Hart, President of the Data Foundation
- Suzette Kent, Global Business Transformation Executive & Former Federal Chief Information Officer
- Dr. Tamara Roust, Director of the Division of Data and Chief Data Officer at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
- Eileen M. Vidrine, Chief Data Officer at the U.S. Air Force (USAF)
The U.S. Government, similar to the private sector, now more than ever is grappling with how to find, understand, and leverage data effectively. Hear from the very people who are helping agencies innovate and meet mission goals using data.
The event takes place on Wednesday, June 16th, from 9 am – 1 pm ET, and is free to attend. Interested parties can register at http://www.fedspace.us
