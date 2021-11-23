AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, today announces it has been named a 2021 Top Workplace of Greater Austin, in the award category for "Top Small Employers" by Top Workplaces, an employer recognition program powered by Energage. This award is granted to outstanding companies with 149 or fewer employees in the greater Austin metro area, with winners selected from across over 25 industries.
Top Workplaces determines their rankings exclusively using employee feedback, allowing for completely objective analysis and results. Companies participating in the regional and national awards programs survey their employees using the Energage Workplace Survey. This employee engagement survey is backed by extensive research and captures employee sentiment about four workplace culture imperatives: alignment, connection, coaching, and performance.
"We are honored to have been recognized by Top Workplaces as one of the top small employers in the Austin area," says Brian Caskey, CMO at ActiveProspect. "Knowing that these awards are given based on data gathered directly from employees is especially encouraging; it tells us that we're really doing right by our team and making ActiveProspect a great company to be a part of."
"Our purpose is to make the world a better place to work, together," Dan Kessler, President of Energage, "And for us, what's incredibly exciting about this program is that it's an opportunity for us to broaden that purpose and the impact that we can make on the companies we work with."
About ActiveProspect
ActiveProspect is an Austin-based SaaS platform on a mission to make consent-based marketing the best method for customer acquisition. Our comprehensive product suite empowers companies across industries to take real-time action on their leads, protect themselves from litigation by documenting proof of consent, and save money by providing new levels of data insights and control.
For more information, visit http://www.ActiveProspect.com.
About Top Workplaces
Top Workplaces, powered by Energage, is the nation's leading employer recognition program, on a mission to help companies showcase and validate what makes them unique. With more than 15 years of data from 23 million employee surveys across 70,000 organizations combined to create their Top Workplaces benchmark, survey results are compared against the industry's best-in-class.
