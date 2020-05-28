activestate_logo.jpg
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ActiveState announced its Enterprise CI/CD Survey for 2020 is open for participation. Focused on how enterprises use CI/CD in general and how they solve language runtime and build issues, the survey is part of ActiveState's continued efforts to make open source language automation easier. 

The ActiveState 2020 Enterprise CI/CD Survey will close on July 5.  The survey is open to people who work with or have responsibility for CI/CD at enterprises and other large organizations. To participate, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y9hrr844

The survey results, complete with a comprehensive report, will be made available to all respondents and the public in early August. 

About ActiveState
ActiveState helps enterprises scale securely with open source languages and gives developers the kinds of tools they love to use. More than 2 million developers and 97 percent of Fortune 1,000 enterprises use ActiveState to support mission-critical systems and speed up software development while enhancing oversight and increasing quality. Website: https://www.activestate.com/

