Triggered by critical ServiceNow incidents, Activu's platform instantly combines the relevant applications and information into an incident dashboard for IT and executive stakeholders.
ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Activu today announced the Activu vis/ability Connector has received certification with ServiceNow, and is available now in the ServiceNow Store.
Vis/ability delivers instant clarity at crucial moments, by automatically grouping relevant content from network and monitoring applications into a focused, real-time dashboard, when triggered by critical ServiceNow incidents. Concurrently, vis/ability alerts internal and external stakeholders with secure access to these dashboards, empowering teams with a collaborative focal point to manage ServiceNow critical incidents efficiently and securely, identify causes fast, and resolve them with less disruption to operations.
"ServiceNow interoperability was one of the early integrations that motivated development of the Event-Driven Visual Intelligence capabilities in vis/ability," said John Stark, VP of Product Management at Activu. "Thousands of organizations depend on ServiceNow to manage workflow associated with operational data, streaming from countless processes and potentially hundreds of underlying business applications. The Activu Connector now offers a more robust means to alert IT and executive stakeholders when critical incidents occur, and instantly shows them the relevant information, both ServiceNow dashboards as well as other content from any other system on the network."
Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies that the Activu vis/ability Connector has successfully completed a series of tests surrounding the ServiceNow Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Activu Connector.
Learn more at https://activu.com/visability
About Activu
Activu makes any information visible, collaborative, and proactive for people tasked with monitoring critical operations. Our customers see, share, and respond to incidents in real time, with context, to improve incident response, decision-making, and management.
Activu software, systems, and services benefit the daily lives of billions of people around the globe. Founded in 1983 as the first U.S.-based company to develop command center visualization technology, more than 1,000 security operations centers depend on Activu.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Media Contact
Adam Saynuk, Activu, 973-343-4920, adam.saynuk@activu.com
SOURCE Activu