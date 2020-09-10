TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO, the leading omnichannel education and engagement platform for life sciences, today announced its acquisition of Scrimmage, a pioneering mobile learning provider. Following ACTO's $11.5M Series A round, the acquisition establishes ACTO as a life sciences SaaS leader with an unparalleled portfolio of 100+ clients, including seven of the top 20 pharma companies and six of the top 20 medical device companies. ACTO will now serve hundreds of thousands of learners in 100+ countries, drawing on a combined workforce of over 100 team members.
Scrimmage unveiled its flagship app in 2010 coinciding with the launch of the first iPad. Over the last decade, its award-winning mobile learning platform has seen over 1 billion platform touchpoints, evolving into a one-stop solution for any device, anywhere. Using gamification, social features, and sophisticated mobile learning strategies, Scrimmage helps life sciences companies to empower learners and drive field performance with accessible, engaging, and integrated people-first tools.
By bringing Scrimmage into its ecosystem, ACTO cements its position as the largest life sciences commercial learning and development platform custom-built to educate and engage field reps, physicians and patients, while giving senior commercial and clinical leaders real-time insights.The acquisition brings together a team of experienced personnel with deep understanding of healthcare workflows and innovations tailored for the pharma and medical device industries. The move also opens new opportunities for disruption and innovation as ACTO serves distributed workforces across the life sciences with new virtual training, events, and coaching services and tools.
"The Scrimmage team shares our passion for using innovation and advanced technologies to move healthcare forward," says ACTO CEO Parth Khanna. "Through this partnership, we'll catalyze change and unlock value across the life sciences for field sales personnel, healthcare providers, patients, and everyone in between."
"Our incredible team has spent the past decade blazing new trails with innovative, dynamic mobile learning solutions, and our award-winning technology is now trusted by learners all over the world," says Scrimmage CEO Derek Lundsten. "By joining forces with ACTO, we'll be opening the next chapter in our combined growth, and bringing our transformative solutions to an even wider audience, as we expand the ACTO family. I'm thrilled about the value we'll be bringing our customers, and ultimately in making a positive difference in people's lives."
In coming weeks, ACTO and Scrimmage will continue to work closely to integrate and optimize their product portfolios and roadmap to deliver continuing success for their clients. The Scrimmage team, including CEO Derek Lundsten, are joining the global ACTO workforce. Scrimmage will continue to serve top life sciences clients including Abbvie, Aimmune, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Biogen, BioMarin, Endo, Gilead, Janssen, Lundbeck, Novartis, Radius, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Sun Pharma, Sunovion, and Terumo, along with numerous biotech startups.
About ACTO:
ACTO is disrupting how drugs and devices are promoted and brought to market. ACTO uses AI-powered mobile experiences and agency partnerships to educate and engage field reps, physicians and patients, while giving senior commercial and clinical leaders real-time insights. With ACTO's Omnichannel Education and Engagement Platform for Life Sciences, global pharmaceutical and medical device companies promote on clinical value to increase sales, drive brand impact, and reduce compliance risk. For more information on ACTO for Life Sciences, visit https://actoapp.com/
About Scrimmage:
Founded in 2010, SCRIMMAGE is an industry-recognized, award-winning modern technology firm featuring the latest mobile learning, engagement and collaboration tools serving global and start-up organizations across the life sciences. Our mission is to fully support our clients, inspire individual career growth and create measurable business success by providing innovative and simple learning technologies, integrated with personalized, engaging, fun experiences. In alignment, Scrimmage works closely with its clients to build a customized, highly responsive, scalable, integrated and secure platform for all training content, along with a full suite of learning solutions and robust data reporting - on One Platform, Any Device, Anytime, Everywhere. Learn More: www.wescrimmage.com