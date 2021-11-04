HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Around this time last year, Actual SEO Media, Inc. had certain hierarchical structures that most businesses have. However, after evaluating some positions and rearranging managerial processes, there was a rise in overall productivity.
Most businesses keep some semblance of hierarchy between management and teams. For most, it helps with workflow, passing relevant information between the company and the teams. At the heads of these teams are team leads that help facilitate what management wants to their team members, essentially acting as a middle man.
Until around the end of last year and the beginning of this one, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also had a similar structure. However, the company made some adjustments to the previous arrangements and moved people to more appropriate positions. After pulling their team together again and becoming comfortable with the new workflow, management actually saw a rise in their teams' productivity.
Without a Head Writer, the team members could directly ask management any questions about projects, removing the possibility of anything being lost in transit. And vice versa, management can now directly assign projects to team members with specific instructions.
It wasn't only the company's hierarchical structure that saw changes. Managerial operations also saw some upgrades. Now, even if someone were absent from the administrative lineup, information wouldn't get lost in the gap. The new procedures allow the entire administration team to always be on the same page.
With more efficiency and communication on both ends, much more work is getting done. The team can get more than their usual workload done and can now take on more additional side projects for clients. Questions and answers aren't a matter of interpretation anymore and are a team decision.
It's now possible for the writers to directly speak with the clients concerning relevant projects. Without a middle man passing information between them, projects are being completed faster to their specifications. Because of this, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has seen an increase in clients in the past year.
Their customers, like Robert, who comes all the way from Canada, speak to Actual SEO Media, Inc.'s services stating, "thank you for helping me to make my advertising campaign a success. I have been marketing my program through pay-per-click engines mostly, but they all have limited traffic, especially for my keywords. I like the fact that you were able to put my messages in front of people who may never have searched for my information but proved to be interested in my product."
The company's increasing productivity has allowed them to expand its services to the community further. They've helped over 40 new businesses this year and expect that number to increase by the end of the year.
