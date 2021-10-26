HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston SEO company Actual SEO Media, Inc. celebrates five years of continuous accreditation with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas. Founded on May 6th, 2013, ASM began with the idea of doing search engine optimization the right way. Search Engine Optimization is the process of making a website more visible to search engines. This process drives web pages to the top of the search results page. In turn, those web pages gain traffic and drive sales or other conversions. On October 26, 2016, the company's efforts to manage client web page optimization properly earned them recognition by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas. Since then, Actual SEO Media has remained in good standing with the BBB and grown from a single location into a business with six offices across the Houston area.
While some other companies may say they are going to develop real growth for a business, the techniques they use are considered "black hat" or malicious to the search engine. "They exploit loopholes in the search engine algorithm to develop fast traffic, but the results they earn will evaporate as soon as algorithms change. Now Google's AI updates fast enough to catch and kill results for pages that use these techniques. We at ASM eschew Black Hat methods, instead preferring to engage in techniques that produce real results." Some of the techniques that Actual SEO Media employs to produce quality organic growth, including writing high-quality content, avoiding keyword stuffing, and not spamming. Black Hat search engine optimization companies take advantage of customers, pumping out low-quality content that is merely copied and pasted. This could result in pages being punished by the search engine, like removing those pages from the results page. Improper SEO management harms businesses, while the black hat companies reap sales figures for their next victims.
Through its commitment to proper SEO management, ASM has earned rave reviews from its clients and developed a streak of five continuous Gold Star certifications from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas. These awards and reviews are themselves cause for celebration by the Actual SEO Media team. With six locations and growing, Actual SEO Media is ready to serve clients throughout the Greater Houston area.
Actual SEO Media Inc. can be reached via phone at (832) 834-0661, or by email at: info@actualseomedia.com.
Media Contact
Jamin Mootz, ActualSEOMedia, (832) 834-0661, info@actualseomedia.com
SOURCE ActualSEOMedia