LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuant, a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced it has launched a set of easy to use tools and APIs to help government agencies and employers initiate a safe return to public life. These are part of the launch of Acuant Health and will enable authorities – both public and private – to decide their threshold for safely returning to work and opening businesses. For more than 20 years, Acuant has processed millions of trusted transactions daily in over 196 countries across every major industry including healthcare.
Acuant Health
Acuant has a rich history of building identity verification and corroboration technologies with the security and privacy of the individual as a main tenet. Audax, a private equity firm with a portfolio highly focused on healthcare, acquired a controlling interest of Acuant to support visions like Acuant Health.
With more than 200 healthcare partners globally, hospitals, clinical laboratories, specialty care centers, retail pharmacies, medical and dental practices, mental health providers and agencies rely on Acuant software and hardware every day. Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform uses patented technology to solve real problems such as patient management and access, protecting the most vulnerable, safety of the public health and properly dispensing controlled substances.
The launch of Acuant Health is a natural evolution to address growing issues of identity management in the industry and, more urgently, to address current initiatives with partners to aid in the Covid-19 crisis leveraging award-winning MedicScan® and Ozone® solutions. The recent acquisition of IdentityMind also expands digital identity capabilities and will take its patented technology beyond fintech industries into areas such as public health and safety.
Acuant® Well ID Mobile Tools and Applications
Acuant is focused on how to bring the world back to life safely, providing a set of tools for its partners, mobile app developers and end users. Acuant Well ID will provide a set of tools for a variety of mobile applications, such as allowing governing bodies to securely track their citizens' and employees' health status in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Applications swiftly and securely take users through a few simple steps to obtain user consent, onboard and verify their location, device, identity documents (includes facial recognition match) allowing for data and other relevant information such as tracing or vital signs to be incorporated. Acuant Ozone® cryptography and hash authentication technology is used to ensure security and privacy.
Government agencies and employers can determine their threshold for allowing individuals to quarantine, return to work, as well as customize app workflows and data collection according to their needs. These tools are easy to use and can typically be assembled in two to four weeks.
"Acuant's mission is to bring trusted identities to all. It is more critical now than ever before to establish trust in all industries, especially healthcare. We intend to expand our efforts in this time of crisis, but also in everyday battles that are fought relating to trust and identity," said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO of Acuant. "Our Trusted Identity Platform is built for fighting good fights and we aim to make a big impact in bridging identity and health."
Acuant Cares is an ongoing initiative to support NGOs and causes relating to trust and identity. The company will offer discounted services to those who qualify, including for the company's new Well ID applications.
About Acuant
Acuant provides seamless identity verification for all industries to build your business with valid customers. The Acuant Trusted Identity Platform is powered by AI for the highest speed and accuracy rates. Omnichannel products provide superior customer experiences that allow businesses to establish trust via identity proofing from any location in seconds. Scalable, secure and compliant (KYC, AML, GDPR), award-winning products include government-issued identity document and chip authentication, biometric facial recognition and more. Providing the most global coverage, Acuant has completed more than one billion trusted transactions in over 196 countries. https://www.acuantcorp.com/
