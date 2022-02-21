LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acuiti Labs, a new age, specialist SAP consulting firm headquartered in UK, servicing clients globally for 'Consume to Cash' process transformation and optimization is now a certified Great Place to Work®. Based on candid feedback and recommendations from all employees working at Acuiti Labs
This certification highlights company's emphasis on creating an exceptional experience for its employees, treating them fairly, and creating a trust-based workplace that allows each employee to grow and offer the best of their services for the organization.
"I am very proud and delighted to share this great news with you all: Acuiti Labs is now a certified Great Place to Work! We have achieved this milestone, one amongst many to come, because we all live and breathe the company values together. Together we have made this a 'great place'. I would like to take a moment to congratulate and thank all of you, for being a 'significant' part of this token of success. For Acuiti Labs, our primary objective is to ensure that all of us, work, learn, and grow together and this certification is a testimony to that ethos and values that we hold dear. This also highlights that as a family we have consistently experienced positivity in your relationship with your colleagues, your leaders, and with the organization as a whole, says Manoj Harbhajanka, CEO of Acuiti Labs.
"This is important to me because I know that when we have a high-trust experience every day, it has a direct impact on our growth as individuals and we continue to make Acuiti Labs greater!"
Why Acuiti Labs is a Great Place to Work?
"ACUITI LABS is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized the world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. ACUITI LABS has created a Great Place to Work FOR ALL their employees by excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.
Business Description: Acuiti Labs is a very fast-growing SAP silver partner for Europe, a bespoke software development business, and a technology accelerator, dedicated to transforming business models, turning ideas into robust leading-edge solutions and enabling profitable businesses. They solve business challenges and problems using the most appropriate solution architecture, technology which fits into the client's budget and provides optimum functionalities, build tech platforms, and enable market-winning digital strategies."
Employee Testimonials
Here are anonymous testimonials from Acuiti Labs' Employees.
"The best thing about the organization is that it helps you to get the best out of you by providing all the required trainings, guidance and opportunities. Your views are valued, and the leadership is not just approachable, rather they themselves connect with all the employees on regular basis, making the communication healthy and proper. There is no micromanagement, and consultants are motivated to take the ownership and excel."
"One thing I love about this place is that everyone is approachable, and you get to convey your thoughts and suggestions very effectively. Another thing that i love about our organization is that people don't shy away from helping others and this helps us to grow as a firm. We are continuously learning and at the same time contributing our bit in the organization's growth."
About Great Places to Work
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. We have crafted our perspective by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. We serve businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, a mission touching more than 10,000 organizations every year. We thrive on sharing the insights we've gleaned from our work with companies of all industries and sizes, in order to help organizations around the world, build, sustain and scale their great culture.
Great Place to Work® Institute has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years. We believe all organizations can become great workplaces, and our mission is to help them succeed. Great Place to Work® Institute partners with more than 10,000 organizations every year around the world to help create and sustain a High-Trust, High-performance Culture™. Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/
About Acuiti Labs:
Acuiti Labs is a consulting firm that delivers business technology solutions and digital transformation deploying SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management on SAP S/4HANA® and cloud-based applications such as SAP Subscription Billing, SAP CPQ, and SAP Entitlement Management. Acuiti Labs advises businesses on how they can leverage SAP solutions to deliver their business transformation in the space of billing, subscription and usage-based operation models and work with them to deploy, upgrade and maintain their chosen solutions. Acuiti Labs is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
Company Details -
Acuiti Labs:
address: 872, Salisbury House, London EC2M 5QQ
Email: info@acuitilabs.com
Mobile: +44 (0)20 7101 9405
Website: http://www.acuitilabs.com
Media Contact
Akanksha Malviya, Acuiti Labs, 91 9158900428, akanksha.m@acuitilabs.com
SOURCE Acuiti Labs