HILLSBORO, Ore., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acumed | OsteoMed is pleased to announce the opening of our new logistics center in Madrid, Spain, that will enhance our customer experience in the European Union (EU) by reducing delivery times, mitigating supply chain risks, and accelerating growth.
"Ensuring we have the right products available at the right time is a responsibility we take very seriously," said Diego Palacios, Managing Director of Europe. "Demand growth, global supply chain challenges, and new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) requirements necessitated increased investment to strengthen our commitment to customers and their patients."
Acumed | OsteoMed's new logistics center will reduce supply chain risks by maintaining a large inventory of products, mitigating customs and transportation delays. "Orders that required 12 days to process from our US manufacturing plants can be shipped and delivered in as little as 24 hours," said Nick Ryder, Director, Logistics and Operations, EMEA. "The world has changed dramatically over the last two years as we've experienced ash clouds, COVID, Brexit, and labor shortages, reinforcing the need to have inventory in the EU."
"New EU MDR requirements have complicated importing medical devices into the EU and UK," said Carolyn Harvey, Vice President, CMF International Sales. "Our new distribution center reduces the burden on our distributors by handling requirements from our notified body and customs. We inspect 100% of products, verifying batch numbers, quantity, and labeling for hundreds of thousands of orders."
"Acumed | OsteoMed has a long history of delivering industry-first solutions designed to provide surgeons with in situ customization options to achieve optimal patient fit and restoration of function," said Sharon Wolfington, President and CEO of Acumed | OsteoMed. "Our new EU distribution center will enhance local customer service, our ability to meet increased demand, and our commitment to delivering implants to surgeons at the place and time of need."
About Acumed | OsteoMed
We serve highly skilled, specialized surgeons who demand comprehensive, high-quality medical devices for patients with simple to complex injuries for optimal restoration of function.
Acumed | OsteoMed has more than three decades of experience in the orthopaedic industry, with the mission of aiding the afflicted through the ingenuity of our minds, the labor of our hands, and the compassion of our hearts. Acumed | OsteoMed has three primary campuses in Hillsboro, Oregon, Addison, Texas and Madrid, Spain, and offices around the world. For more information, visit http://www.acumed.net or https://osteomed.com/.
Media Contact
Jamie Elmer, Acumed, 503-490-7906, jamie.elmer@acumed.net
SOURCE Acumed