ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021.
Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
Acumen has an exceptional reputation, experienced staff, many existing Sage 300 clients and is very popular in the Sage 300 community. Both companies share the same culture and beliefs because they value every client relationship as a partnership and are committed to helping clients develop and implement solutions that will ensure optimization, success, and profitability.
"Acumen is absolutely delighted to welcome the new Sage 300 customers into the family and is eager to strategically find new ways to enhance their Sage 300 investment," said Paul Crompton, Managing Partner of Acumen. "Acumen and RKL have collaborated for many years on Sage projects and will work together to make this transition as seamless as possible."
"We are grateful for the working relationships that we have built over the years and confident that Acumen will bring continued success to our customers," said Joe Noll, President of RKL eSolutions.
About Acumen Information Systems:
Acumen Information Systems is an innovative Sage Diamond-Level Partner dedicated to helping organizations achieve operational excellence. Acumen specializes in integrating and deploying accounting, human resources, payroll, and document management solutions. Collectively, the team continues to strategically find new ways to enhance its client's software whether their solution is on-premise or hosted in the cloud.
Founded in 2008, Acumen has successfully led hundreds of clients in the implementation of Sage Business management solutions in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. Customers rely on Acumen because of their dedication to customer service, determination in streamlining accounting functions, commitment to transparent communication, and focus on business value. For more information visit https://www.acumenfl.com/ or call 407-965-2411
About RKL eSolutions:
Since 2001, RKL eSolutions has helped growing companies maximize their technology resources and investment. Over the years, they have helped hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses as their strategic business partner. RKL combines their team's technology expertise with accounting skills and systems experience, tailoring their services and solutions to satisfy clients' technology needs. Their experienced consultants have a passion for making every facet of each business successful and are intent on enabling the long-term success of every client. For more information visit https://www.rklesolutions.com/
