LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Ada, the leader in Automated Brand Interactions, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards.
Ada leads the emerging space of conversational AI by automating billions of brand interactions a year for over 200 clients in over 22 countries worldwide. This year, they introduced Ada Engage, a personalized and proactive revenue automation platform that enables revenue teams to level-up their brand interactions, turning website visitors into monetary gain. Ada Engage drives collaboration between marketing, sales, and support, so post-sales teams are a partner in driving revenue from new and existing customers—all in one platform.
With Ada Engage, brands can offer personalized interactions at every touchpoint, enhance customer profiles, and equip sales and marketing teams with the context they need to do what they do best—sell.
"Applying a proactive and integrated revenue building approach to conversational AI allows clients to build deeper customer relationships and sell more efficiently. Ada's 'breakthrough' work in the CX industry delivers the personalization that today's customers crave," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The new Ada Engage enables revenue and marketing teams to quickly adapt to the growing customer demand for digital services and interactions and we are so proud to recognize the entire Ada team as our choice for 'Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company' in the 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program."
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"As a company, Ada is built on strong values and the belief that customer service should be authentic, simple, efficient, and scalable." said Mike Murchison, CEO and Co-founder of Ada. "We have worked so incredibly hard to expand our learning, experimentation, and creativity to make it easier for companies to extend the impact of automation across the customer journey. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing this work."
Seamless integration of Ada's no-code platform into the most valuable tools in the tech stack enables any sales or marketing team to build unified, proactive experiences without relying on IT. Ada Engage helps brands break down the silos between teams in the customer journey to provide best-in-class CX and drive loyalty and retention.
The MarTech Breakthrough Award comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for Ada. The company's growth has propelled it to unicorn status, recently raising a $130M Series C round at a $1.2B valuation that positions Ada firmly as a leader in conversational AI and marketing.
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
About Ada
As the market leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX®), Ada is the only conversational AI platform purpose-built to support a scalable, automation-first customer experience strategy.
By uncovering new opportunities for revenue, Ada's automation is designed to transform reactive CX models to proactive, personalized profit generators. A global company, Ada's automation and AI enables clients around the world, like TELUS, AirAsia, and Zoom, to increase valuable interactions across the entire customer journey and empower CX professionals to succeed.
